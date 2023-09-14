Kapil Sharma shares video thanking Punjab CM for giving warm welcome as he visits hometown

Actor and comic Kapil Sharma has got so much love from his fans ever since he entered the comedy world. The comic brought happiness to people's lives. With his comedy show Comedy Nights With Kapil, the comic has garnered fame and people's affection in a short period.

Currently, the actor and his team are in America for shows and have taken some time off from the screen. The actor was recently seen in Punjab with CM Bhagwant Mann who invited the comedian for the first-ever tourism Summit in Punjab for its inauguration.

Comedy King Kapil Sharma inaugurates the Tourism Summit

Firangi actor Kapil Sharma was recently called by the Chief Minister and former comedian Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate the Tourism Summit in Mohali. The actor posted a video recently thanking the whole government and people for such a special welcome. He wrote- "Thank you govt of Punjab, my big brother and the honorable CM of #punjab@bhagwantmann1 ji,minister of tourism and culture @anmolgaganmaanofficial ji, and everyone who is part of #ranglapunjab. Thank you for making me part of this beautiful initiative and for all the love warmth and beautiful hospitality."

The comedian is seen flying in a helicopter as the CM takes him through a tour of the city and some cultural events were organized for him. Even fans were happy to see him respected by the government. A fan wrote-"Proud of my Punjab." Another wrote, "Who wants the Kapil Sharma show back very soon." Many of his fans wanted to see him back on his own show.

The CM in an interview also praised Kapil for making comedy an industry. he said- "Before Kapil, comedy was not an industry but after his show, it's now a profession."

Kapil Sharma's Upcoming projects

Currently, the actor has taken some time off from his show and his team is in America for a show tour. The comic has been posting images of his beautiful mornings. He is reportedly working on a project with actress Tabu titled "The Crew". The comic will back with his show The Kapil Sharma Show by December as per reports.

