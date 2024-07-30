Sumona Chakravarti, renowned for her roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show, is now entertaining audiences with her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actress discussed the ins and outs of the industry, addressed the pay gap issue, and shared the challenges faced by actresses in a recent interview with India.com.

Sumona Chakravarti talks about pay parity and industry challenges

Speaking about pay parity, Sumona acknowledged that it's an issue not only in the TV industry but across various professions globally.

She mentioned that unfortunately, she hasn't reached the level where she can truly make a difference. She believes that in the direction the industry is heading, nobody is indispensable to the point where work can't continue without them.

She said, “Aap mana karoge ki you are not being paid enough, for example, there will be ten others who will be willing to do the same job for half the money or even less than that. So, I just guess demand kam hai supply bahut zyada hai. (If you refuse the job because you're not being paid enough, for example, there will be ten others willing to do the same job for half the money or even less than that.)”

Addressing the biggest challenge she faces, Sumona highlighted the issue of being stereotyped. She said that her biggest challenge in the industry is being stereotyped and confined to a specific type. She believes it's crucial not to limit actors by their medium or character because, ultimately, she is an actor who performs across different genres.

Advertisement

Sumona Chakravarti said, “So, if you think I am a stand-up comedian, I am not, I am an actor who has been a part of a comedy show. Likewise, I have done enough drama and TV soaps. I am sort of navigating through it as we speak. Hopefully, Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to break that image completely.”

More about Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, born on June 24, 1988, is a prominent actress known for her work in Hindi television. She gained fame for her roles in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony TV and as a performer on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show on Colors TV and Sony TV, respectively.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Dr Aniruddhacharya to appear as special guest; audiences to get unlimited dose of entertainment