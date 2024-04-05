Crew 2nd Friday India Box Office: Heist-comedy benefits from discount offer; Netts Rs 3.50 crores on day 8

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others grew by over 20 percent on day 8, it's second Friday. The film had to essentially match what it did on Thursday but it instead bettered, which is always a good sign. It must be mentioned that the makers of Crew enabled the buy one get one offer that might be extended through the weekend since it has proven to be beneficial.

Crew Grows On Day 8; Will Cross Rs 50 Crores At The Indian Box Office On Day 9

Crew after 8 days, stands at slightly over Rs 48 crores and it will cross Rs 50 crores on Saturday, that is its 9th day. The run of the film will be cut short by 2 Eid releases, which look to take away majority of its performing screens. The target for the heist-comedy spearheaded by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu would be to get to over Rs 75 crores nett in its full run. Anything above it will be bonus.

Crew's Numbers Internationally Can Propel It To A Lifetime Total Of Rs 150 Crores Worldwide

The Rajesh A Krishnan directorial has performed exceptionally, internationally. It will become the 2nd highest grossing Hindi film of the year at the overseas box office over the second weekend itself and it targets a lifetime of around or even over 6 million dollars. The worldwide cume of the film has slim chances to reach Rs 150 crores.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 4.25 crores 5 Rs 3.65 crores 6 Rs 3.30 crores 7 Rs 2.90 crores 8 Rs 3.50 crores Total Rs 48.35 crores nett in 8 days

Watch the Crew Trailer

About Crew

Three flight attendants Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

Crew In Theatres

Crew now plays at a theatre near you. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office or through online means.

