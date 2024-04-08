Crew Box Office: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film breaks into 100 crore gross worldwide club on day 10

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others entered the Rs 100 crores at the worldwide box office, after enjoying a healthy second weekend globally. Crew's India nett collections of around Rs 58.75 crores (Rs 70.50 crores), clubbed with takings of around 5 million dollars (Rs 42 crores) internationally, propelled it to the glorious 3 digit figure.

Crew After 10 Days, Stands At A Glorious Rs 110.75 Crores Nett Worldwide

Crew's second weekend has brought a lot of optimism within the industry and the trade. Now that the film is in the groove, it will keep audiences flocking to theatres, even with competition from Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan from Wednesday evening. What needs to be seen is whether it can match Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's lifetime collections in India or not, which at the moment looks difficult although it is ahead of that film at the 10 day mark, since it will lose a significant chunk of its screens in the days to come. Internationally, it is already ahead. The target would be to try and get as close to the Rs 150 crore worldwide mark as possible.

Crew Emerged Victorious Against All Odds

What must be noted and appreciated is that Crew has collected this much despite competition from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and other regional films. Also, it didn't take the support of the buy one get one offer except for day 8, which is justified since the movie was looking for some sort of momentum. A global share of around Rs 55 crores (expected), clubbed with the non-theatrical revenues will ensure that the producers make more than just a good return on what they invested. The strong performance of Crew should give more producers the confidence to make movies, centering and propelled by women.

About Crew

Three flight attendants Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

Crew In Theatres

