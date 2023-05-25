EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's last episode to air in July; Here’s why

In August last year, Kapil Sharma returned with his much loved television series, The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS), after taking a short break. At that time, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar won’t be joining the ace comedian in the new season. Krushna had confirmed the news to us citing “agreement issues”. However, that has now been resolved, and the actor-comedian has recently made a comeback on the show. We now have another update on this Sony TV backed series. We have heard that TKSS is gearing up for another break.

“In July and August, Kapil Sharma with his colleagues from the show will be on an international tour. In July, they will be in the US touring six cities, and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. So he will be shooting for the last few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show till around mid-June, and it will be on air till the beginning of July. After which the show will go on a short break. Post Kapil’s return from the tour, he will regroup with his team to put together the new season of the show, which is likely to return from October-November 2023,” informs a source close to the development.

On the acting front

Besides Kapil and Krushna, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh are also integral members of the show. Meanwhile on the acting front, Kapil Sharma is also a part of Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, which is headlined by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

