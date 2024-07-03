Bharti Singh's 40th birthday: 7 motivational quotes by laughter queen that'll push you to work towards your goal

Bharti Singh turns 40 today. The jolly lady is known to have a sharp sense of humor and can make a room full of people roar with laughter. Due to the same, she is one of the most-loved Indian comedians known for her infectious smile, brilliant witticisms, and comedy timing. Well, few people know that Bharti had to undergo a lot of struggles to make a mark in the entertainment industry.



Bharti Singh's mantra of success:



"Life is too short to give pain to others. I eat to the fullest, sleep long, and make people laugh wholeheartedly", the comedy star had once told Times Now Digital. Well, what we can learn from here is that life is too short to stress, and think negatively about others. It is important to live it fully. For the unversed, Bharti was born into a poor family and lost her dad at a young age. To make ends meet, they used to stitch blankets, and dupattas, as per a MensXP report.



"I have seen enough poverty with my family and I don’t want to see it anymore", she had once told MensXP. Well, what we learn from here is that amid all the chaos and challenges the 40-year-old comedian, kept pushing herself, working hard, and making a name for herself. Well, Bharti Singh makes each one of us realize that success never comes on a platter, but also situations of misery cannot deter your spirit to grow and shine in life.

Never lost sense of humor:

Despite facing adversities of life The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, runner-up Bharti Singh never lost touch with her comedy timings. "I am a funny as well as an emotional person. The comedian inside me cries while watching a movie"; she had once told to Times Now Digital. Bharti's mom used to work at people's homes, cleaning toilets while she used to sit near the door and eat leftover food. Her day would be made with the stale food.

Bharti Singh's lessons from the past:

Bharti Singh who had also once done a role in Adaalat believes in the fact that failures are a part of life and that acceptance of who you are is very important. "One should love themselves and find their own individuality" (Times Now Digital). This is a reminder that if we keep body shaming ourselves, pondering over our failures, and questioning why the situation happened to us; then surely we are falling into the pothole of overthinking. On the flip side, we become strong like Bharti if we chase success, accept situations as it is, and move on from negativity.

Do not care about being trolled:

The Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment host does not care about being trolled because of her body type. In one of her YouTube clips, the actress spoke about how she deals with negative and lewd comments. "Whenever I post some pictures on my social media handles some people come up and write comments like Gendi and Panda. I don’t get angry with them rather I find them cute". Indeed! Fatness cannot define you and at the end of the day, it is your talent and hard work that will take you to places.

Have a bindaas attitude like Bharti Singh:

The Indian Game Show host had once told in her YouTube video, "I don’t care what people write on my pictures as such comments do not affect me anymore. I can understand the mindset of the people who are commenting on such things. They are struggling to touch new heights and I am doing good. This is the reason they write such things. This reflects that they have much spare time and are not doing anything in life.”





Be self-independent:

Bharti Singh believes in the motto of, "I do my things by myself. After becoming a mother, I have learned a lot of things. Now that I have made some money, I feel good, but our mothers worked outside and then came back and worked at home. I am what I am because of my mother.” She quipped about the same in one of her YouTube videos.

Bharti Singh's mentor is Kapil Sharma:







Kapil Sharma who is known to motivate many people has been Bharti Singh's mentor as well. She spoke about him at length on her YouTube channel and commented on his friendly attitude towards everyone. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022 host credits him for not having cold feet on stage. Bharti revealed that she never worked with Kapil but he has always motivated her to give her best shot for her audience. Kapil who is known for his iconic The Great Kapil Sharma Show has always told Bharti to look within herself, find her calling and she duly credits him for making her a strong woman.

Well, PinkVilla wishes the Laughter Queen the happiest birthday!