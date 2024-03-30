Crew Box Office India Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film sees slight growth; Netts Rs 9.75 crores

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among othersdid well on day 2 at the Indian box office as it collected around Rs 9.50 - 10 crores nett as per early estimates. The numbers are pretty much similar to the first day where collections were boosted by the Good Friday holiday. The fair value jump of Crew is around 40-45 percent which is solid considering the healthy opening.

Crew Sees Slight Growth In Collections After A Strong First Day At The Indian Box Office

The two day total of Crew stands at Rs 19.25 crores and the weekend will be around Rs 30 crores. Since films post pandemic are leggier, even an above averege hold on Monday should see the film through. It must not be ignored that Crew is registering these numbers despite clashing with the big monster film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, apart from regional biggies like Tillu Square and Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life. Also, contrary to the recent trend of offering incentives to fluff the numbers, makers of Crew so far have not considered taking that route.

Crew Is Doing Exceptionally At The International Box Office

Crew is performing well in India but it is exceptional internationally. It did close to 1 million dollars on its opening day and the weekend will be around 3 million dollars. It is on course to emerge as the second highest international grosser of the year among Hindi films this year by the end of the first week itself. A lifetime of over 5 million dollars is a foregone conclusion for the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer with expectations pegged at 7 million dollars. It goes without saying that Crew will be yet another Rs 100 crore worldwide grosser for the Hindi Film Industry; Number 5 for the year after Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Article 370 and Shaitaan.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores Total Rs 19.25 crores nett in 2 day

About Crew

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) are three flight attendants working for Kohinoor airlines, who are barely able to meet their monthly expenses since the airlines company hasn't paid its employees, salary in over 6 months. While there is tension looming around the airline company's solvency, the trio discover that the top authorities associated to the airlines are involved in gold smuggling.

The three get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

