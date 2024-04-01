Crew Box Office India Weekend: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon flaunt star power as film netts Rs 30 crores

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others saw it's biggest day at the domestic box office on day 3 as it breached the double digit mark for the first time in its run. The heist-comedy-drama based on air-attendants collected around Rs 10.50 crores nett on day 3 to bring the 3 day cume to just around Rs 30 crores. This number is way higher that what anyone would have expected from Crew, and now it's all about how the movie fares in the weekdays.

Crew Packs A Solid Weekend Punch Of Around Rs 30 Crores At The Indian Box Office

Crew has set a solid foundation for itself, from where a successful verdict is guaranteed. What a decent trend from here can do is to take the film to a very pretty lifetime number too, which by looking at the weekend trend, seems to be in the vicinity of Rs 75-80 crores nett unless something dramatic happens, either in the good or the bad way. It should be noted that Crew had a formidable rival in the form of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and to have a dedicated audience turn up for the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon film is worth hyping.

Crew Is The 2nd Biggest Opener Among Hindi Films Internationally, In 2024

The movie is getting some handsome returns from the international circuits too, where it has grossed around 3 million dollars in its first weekend including Thursday premieres. A lifetime number of over 5 million dollars is a foregone conclusion and what the movie essentially targets is a number over 6 million dollars in its full run. This basically also means that Crew will be yet another Hindi film this year that will break into the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores Total Rs 29.75 crores nett in 3 days

Watch the Crew Trailer

About Crew

Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) are three flight attendants working for Kohinoor airlines, who are barely able to meet their monthly expenses since the airlines company hasn't paid its employees, salary in over 6 months. While there is tension looming around the airline company's solvency, the trio discover that the top authorities associated to the airlines are involved in gold smuggling.

The three get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again? Watch the movie to find out.

Crew In Theatres

Crew now plays at a theatre near you. Tickets for the film can be booked from the box office or through online means.

Have you watched Crew yet?

ALSO READ: Crew Box Office India Day 2: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film sees slight growth; Netts Rs 9.75 crores