Adnan Khan is all set for the release of his first periodic TV show Prachand Ashok as the actor is set to play the legendary role of the historic hero. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Khan is paired opposite RadhaKrishn actress Mallika Singh in the show.

As Adnan's Prachand Ashok is all set to hit the TV screens, fans and friends have been wishing the actor the same. Actress Aditi Dev Sharma who played the female lead in Adnan's previous show Kathaa Ankahee, took to her social media account to wish Khan luck for his new project.

Aditi Sharma shares her excitement about Adnan Khan's new show

Sharing the new promo of Prachand Ashok, Kathaa Ankahee's Aditi Sharma took to social media and wrote, "@adnan_a_Khan We are looking forward to see your Magic #ashoksaab. tonight at 10 pm. All the very best to the team @mallika_singh_official." Adnan reshared the story along with a sweet reaction.

Have a look at Aditi Sharma's Instagram story and Adnan Khan's response-

Adnan Khan was all praises for Aditi Sharma

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, ahead of the launch of Prachand Ashok, Adnan Khan spoke at length about his thoughts on Kathaa Ankahee's co-actress Aditi Sharma. Khan mentioned that he realized quite late that he was working with one of the finest actresses of the generation. He also appreciated Aditi's pure heart and good soul.

He revealed that he was out on a spiritual journey and when he returned, he saw a beautiful reel made by Sharma, commemorating all the memories from their journey from Kathaa Ankahee. He was surprised watching the reel as he believed everyone gets busy with their lives once a show is over. However, Sharma took out her precious time to make that reel and it touched Khan's heart.

Adnan Khan on taking up Prachand Ashok

Weeks after Adnan Khan's Kathaa Ankahee wrapped up, Pinkvilla broke the news about the actor signing Ektaa Kapoor's new show. Khan had revealed to us that initially he was apprehensive about doing the show but later when he met Ektaa Kapoor, he made up his mind to take it up.

