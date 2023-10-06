Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon star Sumbul Touqeer teases fans with vlog snippet; WATCH

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer is enjoying being on set. The actress often keeps her fans updated about her days on her new show and enjoys fun times with her team. The Bigg Boss 16 celebrity has received a lot of love from fans since she entered into the controversial show as she became a strong contender on the show. Sumbul recently posted a clip on her social media platform about her upcoming vlog. She gave a little sneak peek of where she was heading.

Sumbul teases fans with an exciting vlog

Sumbul posted a recent video where she teased her fans about her upcoming volg. The actress is heading to Lucknow and showed a little snippet about the video.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame actress showed small portions of her vlog that is coming tomorrow. It showed all the scenes from her current show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. A lot of spoilers will be revealed in the vlog. The vlog also showed Mishkat Varma who has been part of the show.

Ever since the show's announcement was made, people from showbiz congratulated the actress for the same. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sumbul shared, "Archana (Archana Gautam) called me, and Sajid (Sajid Khan) sir called me and told me that they had seen my posters and were extremely proud of me. So, people from the industry are calling me, texting me, and putting my posters on Instagram stories and telling me 'We are very proud of you' so from them I'm getting a good response. Because I know them, I'm also feeling very nice and confident."

About the show

In Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya has finally taken a giant leap towards her dream. She reaches the training institute where she will be qualified. On her orientation day, she meets her friends and many other IAS aspirants who want to make it through and become an officer. She is shocked to see her guru and would-be father-in-law the new director of the institute. Stay tuned for more updates

