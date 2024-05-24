Renowned filmmaker-choreographer Remo Dsouza is a popular name in the entertainment industry. However, his fans were in shock and worried when Remo suffered a heart attack on December 11, 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. It was a relief for everyone when Remo's surgery went well and he recovered quickly.

Recently, Remo Dsouza and his wife Lizelle Dsouza appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. While talking to them, Remo and Lizelle revealed the horrifying phase when the former was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. Talking about the same Lizelle even shared how Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan helped her and calmed her down during that situation.

Remo Dsouza reveals what went wrong:

Remo Dsouza revealed how he used to take care of himself during the Covid-19 lockdown by eating homemade food, walking, weight lifting, and many other things to be fit. He mentioned how the heart attack happened unexpectedly.

Revealing how and what happened, Lizelle shared that Remo had a heart attack on Punit Pathak's wedding day. She explained that they were at the gym and she was training while Remo was walking on the treadmill. Lizelle shared that she went to the washroom and when she returned she saw Remo sitting down.

Remo then confided in her that he was experiencing discomfort in his chest as if something was stuck; therefore, he didn't want to do training. He explained that he felt pain in his chest and assumed that he had acidity pain. Remo added that he tried lying down but the pain didn't stop.

The ABCD director added, "I told her (Lizelle) that we should go home. I pressed the lift button and sat down because I could not stand. I'd started bending down." Remo stated that when he reached home he started coughing and felt like puking. He stated that Lizelle made him wear the watch twice to check his ECG on the watch and realized that there was a problem in his chest.

Lizelle and Remo then decided to rush to the hospital. Further, Lizelle revealed that she drove the car as it was 2020 and there was no driver. She called many of their close friends while on her way to the hospital while Remo was sitting beside her in the car. She mentioned that she informed every close one to reach the hospital as Remo wasn't feeling well.

Remo revealed, "I went walking inside the hospital, and as soon as the doctor saw me, he pressed the emergency button." Lizelle revealed that she was on the phone with someone when the doctor arrived and informed her that Remo suffered a heart attack.

Take a look at the post here-

Lizelle reveals how Salman Khan-Varun Dhawan helped her:

Lizelle then revealed feeling shocked after hearing this news and said, "First call I did to Salman bhai (Salman Khan) and he was on another call so I messaged him saying 'Remo got a heart attack.' Suddenly Varun (Varun Dhawan) called. Varun had Covid that time. He told me 'No Lizelle it must be covid.' I said one second Varun, talk to the doctor."

Lizelle revealed that Varun Dhawan spoke to the doctor and shared that Remo might have COVID restlessness that happens during the pandemic. She mentioned that the doctors informed VD that it could be Covid but the parameters aren't normal.

Take a look at the post here-

She added, "Suddenly, Salman bhai called me back. By that time I was just crying. Salman bhai is god sent." She explained how someone being there as a support matters so much. Lizelle added, "Salman bhai told me 'Lizelle, relax'. He understood that I had become hyper. He said 'In two minutes doctors will be there' and within two minutes all the doctors came down."

Lizelle shared that Salman Khan was on the call talking to her and also many other close friends of her reached the hospital. Lizelle added, "I remember him (Salman Khan) telling me 'Lizelle I have told them, think it is me and don't hesitate in anything. Throughout Remo's surgery, Salman bhai was on and off on the call with me."

Lizelle broke down in tears as she revealed that she felt scared when Remo went for the surgery and she mentioned how he assured her that he wouldn't leave her. Bharti Singh also got emotional seeing Lizelle crying.

Lizelle mentioned, "Salman bhai called me again and said 'Lizelle, it's a 100% percent blockage. Remo has signed the document, just let it go. They will do their thing. I have spoken to the doctors. Touchwood everything went perfect."

Multitalented star Remo Dsouza has acted, directed, produced, and choreographed in several films over the years. On Television, he has judged numerous reality dance shows like Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Dance Plus, DID Super Moms, DID Little Master, Dance Plus Pro and so on.

