EXCLUSIVE: After Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shiv Thakare approached for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa

Reality shows are widely watched by Indian audiences. One of the most entertaining reality shows Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is soon going to hit the TV screens. The show has already been in the news for the major shuffle in the channel. Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is set to air on its original channel and this has created a lot of buzz among the TV buffs.

Shiv Thakare approached for the show

By far, there are reports of popular TV actresses Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Sumbul Touqeer of Imlie fame speculated to be a part of the show. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that reality TV star Shiv Thakare has also been approached for the show. We contacted Shiv and asked him about his participation in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The ex-Rodie replied, "Well, nothing has been finalized yet".

Shiv Thakare's journey in the industry so far

Shiv started off his journey with Roadies and was one of the promising contestants and later got the offer to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi. He lifted the trophy of the show and there was no looking back for him since then. He was roped in for Bigg Boss 16 and he finished being the first runner-up of the show and one of the most talked about contestants in the show. Right after Bigg Boss, he took up Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and is doing quite well for himself in the show. Given Shiv's history in reality shows, it is safe to say that he will surely be extremely entertaining if he takes up Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

About Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is a one-of-a-kind reality show wherein celebrity contestants participate along with their choreographer partners. The show is judged by a panel of three judges while makers ropes in an entertaining host for each season. The show returned after a five-year break last year with Maniesh Paul hosting the show while Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar were the judges.

