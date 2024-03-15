Hey fashionistas! It's time to make a style statement and shine bright like the stars. We have picked two stunning looks rocked by our favorite celebrities - Shehnaaz Gill and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two recently slayed in glamorous purple outfits. We have decoded the looks and left it to you to decide which one steals the spotlight for a glamorous night out.

Look 1: Shehnaaz Gill's metallic purple marvel

Picture this: Shehnaaz dazzling in a metallic purple mini dress that screams glamour! Yes, that's our first pick. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant exuded glamour in her ensemble, donning a striking metallic purple mini dress that accentuated her figure. The dress, with its daringly short length, flirted a little above her thighs, radiating confidence and sophistication.

The plunging neckline of the dress added an extra dose of allure, dipping low and accentuated by a chic mauve shoulder strap that provided both support and a subtle contrast to the purple hue of the dress. To complement the ensemble, Shehnaaz Gill opted for a peach frilly wrap-around. Adding to the ensemble's flair, she rocked blue metallic calf-length boots, injecting a vibrant burst of color and ensuring that all eyes remained firmly on her.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's outfit here:

Her styling choices continued to elevate the look, with a sleek high ponytail framing her face and drawing attention to her stunning features. A silver chained choker adorned her neck, while blingy studs on her ears sparkled, enhancing the overall glamour of the outfit.

The makeup was equally glamorous, with a generous application of purple shimmer on her eyes, creating a mesmerizing effect that beautifully complemented the metallic tones of her dress. She opted for nude lips, allowing the focus to remain on her captivating eye makeup while maintaining a cohesive and polished look overall.

Look 2: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's mauve frill delight

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary embraced elegance and glamour in her mauve mini dress, adorned with layers of frills that added dimension and movement to the ensemble. Despite its thigh-length cut, the dress maintained a modest silhouette, gracefully skimming the body without clinging tightly, yet exuding a captivating allure.

Opting for simplicity, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant allowed the dress to take center stage, foregoing elaborate accessories and intricate hairstyles. Her straight hair cascaded freely. In keeping with the understated theme, she chose a peach makeup palette, enhancing her natural beauty with subtle hues that complemented the soft tones of the dress. This choice allowed the dress to remain the focal point of the ensemble while adding a touch of warmth and freshness to her overall look.

For those seeking to add an edgy twist, pairing the outfit with silver stilettos or boots could elevate the ensemble, injecting a dose of modernity and flair without overshadowing the dress's inherent glamour. While jewellery is suggested to be kept minimal, a small stud earring and delicate rings adorned with subtle hints of bling could provide a tasteful accent, adding a touch of sparkle without stealing the dress's effortless charm.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's outfit here:

Now it's your turn to decide! Which look would you choose for your glam night out? Cast your vote and let's see who wins the fashion face-off! Don't forget to share with your friends.

Vote for your favorite look here:

