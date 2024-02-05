Rupali Ganguly shares a video as she jets off for family vacation to Goa; check here

Rupali Ganguly has been entertaining the audiences with her titular role in popular daily soap, Anupamaa for a long time now. She is one of the most highly acclaimed actresses on TV right now. Recently, the actress took an off from work to spend some quality time with her family. She shared about the same with her fans through a social media story.

Rupali Ganguly off for a vacation

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rupali Ganguly dropped a video on her story which features the actress with her husband, Ashwin K Verma and son, Rudransh. The clip is shot by Rupali and it begins with the actress panning the camera towards Rudransh and then, towards Ashwin. She also comes into the frame later. Alongside the video, Rupali simply put an airplane sticker and used Goa as a hashtag indicating her vacation to the beach destination.

In another social media story, Rupali Ganguly is seen in a plane posing with Rudransh. Captioning the pic, the actress wrote, “Happiness (red-heart emoji).”

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Rupali Ganguly opened up on facing financial struggles

Rupali Ganguly might have reached great heights of success, she once faced a tough time. She is the daughter of the famous filmmaker Anil Ganguly.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Mashable India, Rupali recalled the time when her father’s film Dushman Devta starring Dharmendra in lead failed at box office. She said that her family went into a financial crisis after the film tanked at the box office. The actress stated, “I used to walk from Worli to Prithvi Theatre (a distance of almost 15 km) because my father's films flopped, and we were wiped out. Everything that he had was sold."

About Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly took up acting at the age of seven years. She debuted with her father, Anil Ganguly’s film Saaheb in 1985. Rupali made her television debut with Sukanya in 2000. She gained prominence with her iconic portrayal of Monisha in cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Presently, the actress is seen in TV drama Anupamaa alongside an ensemble cast that includes Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly opens up about financial struggles; says, ‘We lost all the money’