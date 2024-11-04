Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin Verma REACTS to alleged daughter's shocking claims about actress being 'psychotic'

Recently, Rupali Ganguly garnered attention after a troubling note circulated widely on social media. A user on X shared a note by Esha Verma, who identifies herself as the daughter of Rupali's husband, Ashwin Verma, from his previous marriage. In her post, Esha accuses Rupali of separating her from her father, drawing a comparison to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput. And now, responding to the viral claims, Ashwin has posted a note.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Rupali's husband wrote, "I do have daughters from previous relationships—something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship, as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

Ashwin K. Verma added, "But marriages end for many reasons and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation—challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media."

Talking about the viral post, Esha wrote, "This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K. Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage." The post also showed her calling Rupali Ganguly a 'cruel-hearted' woman.

Esha further added that when she tries to call her father, Rupali begins yelling and issuing death threats toward her and her mother. An excerpt from the viral old post read, "He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving to Mumbai. The two have one son, not two. I’m speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, when in reality she’s controlling and psychotic towards him."

As of now, Rupali Ganguly has not commented on the same.

Talking about Esha Verma, she posted a picture with Ashwin and Rupali on her official Instagram handle, captioning it, "cheersin’ with the star-ents (parents)." The photo was shared in October 2021.

NOTE: Pinkvilla cannot verify the claims made in the viral post, which appears to be an old screenshot.

