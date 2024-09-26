Are reports of tiff between Anupamaa actors Madalsa Sharma and Rupali Ganguly true? Former says 'Rift happens on every set'

Madalsa Sharma left her fans shocked by announcing her departure from Anupamaa. Following her exit, several speculations did rounds on the internet, including reports of her tiff with Rupali Ganguly. Recently, Madalsa addressed the same and also discussed how difficult it was for her to bid farewell to the project, which has been very close to her and a big part of her life.

Talking to Etimes, the actress spoke at length about the reports about her rift with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly. Madalsa Sharma said that rifts can happen anywhere and anywhere, and such a thing happening on sets is not very new. Emphasizing the importance of tackling the rifts, she added, "I cannot speak on other people's behalf. Every actor has their own way of dealing with the rifts. People I've had rifts with have handled situations differently."

Taking the conversation ahead, the actor said that she would be partially wrong if she said that she had never experienced creative differences or minor inconveniences with people. Shedding light on how rifts are pretty natural when many people work in the same environment and on a daily basis, Madalsa remarked, "It happens many a time. But nothing that I can say that I’m taking back with me, and I’m going to remember always."

Further, sharing how much time she took to come up with her decision to quit Anupamaa, the actress explained that there was a lot of back and forth. It wasn't a tough decision for her to make nor a simple one but she took time to analyse her role and its current dynamics in the show.

Bidding farewell to Anupamaa and her role as Kavya, Madalsa shared a compilation video of her character and wrote, "I’ve cherished every moment of Kavya’s journey, and I’m deeply grateful for all the love and support you all have given me. Kavya will always hold a special place in my heart, but everything that begins has to end one day."

