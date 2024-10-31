Anupamaa: Anupama breaks down as she reads Anuj's letter; promises to fulfill his wishes

Anupamaa Written Update, October 30: Anupama breaks down as she hugs Anuj's parcel. She recalls their happy memories and cries inconsolably. Prem wishes to see Anupama happy after seeing the parcel. She gets emotional as she opens the parcel and finds her locket sent by Anuj. She remembers how she proposed to Anuj with that locket and cries remembering their moments.

As Raahi is getting bored, Ansh, Maahi and Pari ask her to work with them. Raahi remembers their childhood memories. Ishaani gets a call and she asks the caller to not call her. Anupama remembers Anuj as she continues to admire the locket. She cries as she received this parcel after years on the day when she removed her locket.

Anupama then sees the letter. Raahi makes a DIY bracelet with the kids. As Rahi enjoys with the kids, Baa and Ishaani discuss how Raahi is manipulating the kids with her good behavior. Kinjal calls the kids dumb for being emotional fool. Pakhi praises Ishaani for not mingling with Raahi. Kinjal tells Pakhi that Raahi will manipulate Ishaani too.

Rahi asks Baa to tell everything on her face and not curse her in private. Baa and Pakhi argue with Raahi. Kinjal asks Ansh and Pari to focus on their lives and asks Maahi to not waste their time. Pakhi mentions that handmade jewellery are made by lower class people who live in ashrams as she taunts Raahi.

Raahi gives it back to Pakhi. She taunts Baa for using Anupama's finances to run her family. Raahi lashes out at Ishaani after the latter taunts her on her language. Anupama opens Anuj's letter and reads it. She gets happy as she reads Anuj's letter and gets emotional as Anuj expresses his love for Aadhya (aka Raahi). Anuj, in the letter, requests Anupama to never leave Aadhya.

Anupama promises Anuj that she will fulfill his wish of keeping Raahi close to her. Pakhi destroys the bracelet that Raahi made. Raahi breaks the vase painted by Pakhi. Kinjal warns Pari, Ansh and Maahi to stay away from Raahi. Raahi mentions how parents are complicated.

When Baa asks Raahi to return, Raahi tells her that she will return to her orphanage once Anupama tells her. Baa and Pakhi say bad things about Raahi. Anuj asks Anupama to live for herself and stay happy. He tells Anupama to run her business and fulfill her wish. He asks her to resume dancing. Anuj asks her to wait for him as he is coming again.

Anupama gets happy reading this and mentions that she will wait for him. Ansh, Maahi and Pari go to Raahi to console her and talk about their childhood memories. Raahi gives life lessons to them. Anupama promises him to fulfill his wish and wears the locket. The episode ends.

