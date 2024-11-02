Sarabhai vs Sarabhai completes 20 years; Netizens are having field day reacting to Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Deven Bhojani’s tweet exchange
The iconic television serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai completes 20 years. Check out how the cast Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Deven Bhojani reacted.
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai still brings joy to audiences even after over ten years since it first premiered. The show debuted on STAR One on November 1, 2004, and today marks its 20th anniversary. The beloved cast of this classic sitcom, known for their strong camaraderie, shared a delightful exchange of tweets to celebrate the occasion, and fans online are thoroughly enjoying their reactions. The lively discussion was initiated by Deven Bhojani’s tweet.
Deven Bhojani, director of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai who was also seen as the memorable character Dushyant in the serial expressed his happiness as the show completed 20 years.
Sharing a clip of the opening credits of the sitcom, Deven Bhojani wrote, “#Audience continues to shower love #Memes still float often Humbled as my directorial debut completes two decades today. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai started on 1st November 2004. Congratulations #Team #sarabhaivssarabhai #director #sitcom #comedy @sats45 @sumrag #RatnaPathakShah”
Read Deven Bhojani’s tweet here:
The director-actor forgot to tag Rupali Ganguly. Staying true to her character, the actress replied, “Dushyant Jijaji u forgot to tag me (crying emojis) Just because main middle class hoon (crying emoji) Saahil main ghar chhodke jaa rahi hoon (crying emoji) @sumrag @sats45 @Deven_Bhojani @JDMajethia @KapadiaAatish #sarabhaivssarabhai”
Deven Bhojani also gave a witty reply as he wrote that he is not Maya Sarabhai that he will forget to tag Monisha. He asked her to check again.
Sumeet Raghavn who essayed the role of Sahil, Monisha’s husband also took part in the conversation. He wrote, “Deven,Satish Kaka,ratna ben, @TheRupali, @Rajesh_rosesh, @KapadiaAatish, @JDMajethia, Arvind Bhai. Uffff we complete 20yrs. And still #sarabhai continues to get love and adulation from everyone across the length and breadth of the world. Humbled.”
Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, produced by J D Majethia and Aatish Kapadia starred Satish Shah as Indravadan, Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha Sarabhai, and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai in lead roles.
ALSO READ: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai THROWBACK: When ‘technical’ Dushyant defended Rosesh’s car; Maya’s reaction is priceless