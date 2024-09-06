Rupali Ganguly’s anniversary post with hubby Ashwin Verma makes fans wish her Anupamaa style: 'Kisi ki Nazar na Lage thu thu thu'

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in the popular TV show Anupamaa, took to social media yesterday to mark a special milestone in her life. Celebrating 24 years of togetherness with her husband, Ashwin K. Verma, the actress shared an adorable picture of the two on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note.

In the candid photograph, the couple can be seen sharing a light-hearted moment, exuding happiness and love. Rupali Ganguly captioned the post with, "24 years and counting … To forever and after … ".

Check out Rupali Ganguly’s post here:

Fans and fellow celebrities alike poured in love and wishes in the comments section, with many expressing admiration for the couple’s relationship. Notable names from the television industry, including her Anupamaa co-stars, congratulated Rupali and Ashwin on this beautiful occasion. Mehul Nisar dropped a red heart emoji. Rajan Shahi also dropped a wish.

Anita Raj, who is currently seen as Kaveri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain wrote, “Happy Anniversary beta ,many more blessed blissful years together. GURUJI bless you both in abundance.” One fan wrote, “This is REAL Couple.... wish you happiness Always sir maam.” A few of her ardent fans wished her in Anupamaa style as they wrote, "Kisi ki Nazar na Lage ap dono Ko. thu thu thu."

Advertisement

Rupali and Ashwin’s relationship has been a source of inspiration for many. The actress frequently shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Despite her busy schedule shooting for Anupamaa, Rupali makes it a point to prioritize family time, often seen enjoying small yet significant moments with her loved ones.

Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with Anupamaa, tied the knot with Ashwin K. Verma on February 6, 2013. Before that, they were best of friends for 12 years and their family always knew they would tie the knot one day. It was an intimate Bengali wedding with only relatives and close friends.

After two years of enjoying marital bliss, they welcomed their son, Reyansh in August 2015. She has always been vocal about her husband’s support in her life and she often treats viewers to candid moments of their daily lives.

ALSO READ: PIC: Rupali Ganguly gets injured amid current developments around Anupamaa; fans wish her speedy recovery