Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Raees Khan calls Armaan Malik's second marriage with Kritika as 'illegal' for THIS reason

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been hogging a lot of limelight ever since Youtuber Armaan Malik entered the show with his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik. From celebrities to netizens, everyone has been discussing their polygamous marriage inside the house. Now Sana Raees Khan, who is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant and is an advocate, has revealed that Armaan and Kritika's marriage is illegal.

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan reveals why Armaan Malik and Kritika's marriage is illegal:

During an interview with the Indian Express, when Sana Raees Khan was asked about Armaan Malik and Kritka Malik's polygamous marriage, she revealed a lot of details. Under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, in India, a Hindu man, as per legal rules, can have one wife at once. Polygamy is not permitted, and therefore, "A second marriage would be considered illegal and not recognized under Indian law," she told the publication.

Take a look at Kritka Malik's Instagram:

Sana Rees Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 3 getting fame because of Armaan's polygamous relationship:

When Sana, in the same interview, was further asked about Armaan Malik and his wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, gaining fame because of the show, she revealed great details. The Bigg Boss 17 participant said, that essaying a Hindu man with two wives on a reality show can create confusion when it comes to the legality of polygamy under the Hindu law.

She also emphasized the fact that polygamy is not recognized in India by the Hindu population. "This might lead to misunderstandings among viewers about the norms governing marriages in Hinduism." She added that this could spread "stereotypes or misconceptions" about Hindu practices and beliefs with respect to marriage.

More about the Malik family:

Youtuber Armaan Malik, was earlier married to Suchitra as was formerly known as Sandip Jangda. The duo separated, after which he fell in love with Payal and she revealed that the duo got married in seven days after meeting one another. After eight years Armaan met Payal's bestie Kritika and within a week got married to her as well.

