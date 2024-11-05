Anupamaa Written Update, November 5: Raahi, Prem and other kids lie to Anupama to attend a party; will their plan be successful?

Anupamaa Written Update, November 5: Anupama asks Toshu to deliver the order and gives him some extra food for donation. Toshu gets disappointed, wondering why Anupama is donating so much. Jankee arrives and explains how important it is to donate. Toshu leaves. Anupama gives Leela money for helping them make laddoos and thanks her for the help. She tells Leela that it is her hard-earned money.

The employees thank Anupama for giving them both money and respect. Leela accepts the money and gets emotional. She cries in her room, happy to receive her first payment. Ishaani gets a message about a party, and Pari, along with everyone else, jumps with joy. Ishaani and Pari express their wish to go to the party, but Ansh refuses.

Prem arrives and tells them that he knows the band that will be performing at the Diwali party. Ishaani and Pari ask Prem to join them at the party. Maahi shares her concern, saying that the family won’t allow them to go. However, Prem suggests that they lie and attend the party. Ansh refuses to lie and go with them. Prem says he will take everyone in his jeep. Ansh starts thinking that he should go to the party since Prem is going.

Everyone convinces Raahi. When Raahi refuses, Prem indirectly teases her, and she agrees to attend the party. Anupama gives money to everyone on the occasion of Diwali. The kids get ready for Diwali, and Anupama is shocked to see them prepared on time. When Anupama teases them, Ansh lies, saying they all want to attend a friend’s Diwali pooja.

Prem, Ansh, Ishaani, and Maahi try to convince the family to let them attend their friend’s Diwali pooja. Leela gets upset and insists they celebrate the festival with family. Leela firmly asks the kids not to leave the house on the occasion of Diwali. Anupama agrees with Leela and asks them to celebrate with the family.

Anupama then convinces Leela to allow the kids to go to their friend's house for the Diwali pooja. Leela agrees. The family performs Diwali pooja together. Anupama remembers Anuj, while Raahi prepares a necklace for Lord Krishna and places it in the pooja thali. Anupama sees the necklace, and Maahi informs her that Raahi made it. Anupama is happy.

Anupama decides to keep the necklace Raahi made with her always. The kids prepare to leave for the party. Leela expresses her wish to join them for the pooja, but Anupama reminds her that they have to distribute sweets to their neighbors. Leela agrees not to go. Leela questions why Raahi and Prem are going with the kids. Anupama tells Leela that Raahi and Prem are adults, and she will be relieved if they go along.

Prem promises Anupama that he won’t break her trust. The kids leave for the party. Maahi feels guilty for lying to Anupama. The kids continue on their way to the party. Leela mentions her concerns about Prem. She tells Anupama that she doubts Prem’s intentions. However, Anupama expresses her trust in Prem and tells Leela not to doubt him. Still, Anupama worries about the kids.

Prem, Ansh, Maahi, Pari, and Ishaani change into Western outfits for the party. Maahi sits in the front seat beside Prem. The episode ends.

