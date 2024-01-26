Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher of clothing brand with MS Dhoni as customer impresses Sharks

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 3 introduced a new shark – Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO at Inshorts. As the sharks gear up for the day to hear pitches from the pitchers, Shark Peyush Bansal reveals that one of the brands that have come on the day hasn't returned his invested money yet. However, the pitcher addresses this openly and impresses the Sharks to lock a deal with them.

Peyush Bansal says brand hasn’t returned his invested money

Peyush Bansal sees the logo of the band and says to the other sharks, “Bhai, inhone mere paise maare hain, aane do inko aaj. Aaj tak paise nahi diye hain. (They have scammed me of my money. Let them come today. They have not returned the money yet).” To this, Anupam Mittal mocks him and says, “Tune kapda suna, technology suna, kapde mein technology. (You heard clothes and technology, and thought clothes with technology.)”

The other sharks laugh. However, as the pitcher enters, he displays the clothes from his brand and impresses everyone. He pours orange juice on one of the tee shirts, but it does not stain it. He describes that it was Intelligent Cotton Tee shirt. Aman Gupta reacts, “Oh wow!”

Aman Gupta and Azhar Iqubal get up from their seats and check out some of the products. The pitcher says that their brand has other technology as well. Hearing this, Peyush Bansal remarks, “Main bhi ayesehi fasa tha (I was trapped like this).”

The Shark Tank India 3 pitcher tells Bansal that he knows of the money he has invested. He also mentions that cricketer MS Dhoni is one of their customers. Peyush tells him that it’s ok that he won’t get money but he is not able to write it off. Vineeta Singh appreciates the pitcher’s honesty.

Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal make an offer, but the pitcher accepts Azhar Iqubal’s deal of Rs 1.2 cr for 4% equity. Vineeta Singh shares that she also wanted to make an offer, but she won’t be able to match up Iqubal’s offer.

As he goes to shake hands with all the Sharks, Anupam tells him, “Haath chhodiye, gale miliye.”

