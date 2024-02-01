Shehnaaz Gill has been unstoppable continuing to amaze fans with her amazing performances. From surprising fans with her acting prowess to making heads turn with her gorgeous looks, the actress is stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons lately. Shehnaaz is now gearing up for a new film titled Sab First Class and fans can't keep calm since the film has been announced.

Shehnaaz Gill visits Golden Temple:

As Shehnaaz Gill gears up for her new film, Sab First Class, the actress recently visited Golden Temple to seek blessings for her personal and professional life. A few hours ago, she shared a new post on her social media handle giving her fans and followers a glimpse from her visit to the holy place. Shehnaaz shared a few snaps where she is seen wearing the comfy outfit. She sported denim jeans and a black winter jacket dishing out some serious winter fashion goals. Shehnaaz joins her hands as she poses for the snaps. Sharing this post, she captioned, "waheguru ji."

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's post here-

About Sab First Class:

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming project, the actress will be seen starring in Sab First Class along with Varun Sharma. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be an out-and-out family entertainer and promises to unveil the best comic versions of Shehnaaz and Varun. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Sab First Class will also star Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik along with Shehnaaz and Varun. On January 20, Shehnaaz officially announced the film by sharing an Instagram post.

More about Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name due to her stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with later actor Siddharth Shukla was cherished among the viewers. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, success kissed her feet as she continuously bagged numerous big projects. Till date, Shehnaaz has starred in films like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming. The diva has a few more projects in her pipeline and one among them is 100 Percent.

