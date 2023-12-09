Indian Idol 14: Raj Babbar gifts his watch to Ananya Pal after a mesmerizing performance; see here

Indian Idol 14 has been captivating the audience with its talented mix of contestants since its inception. The show is getting interesting with each passing week. In the upcoming episode of the Indian Idol 14, viewers will see veteran actor turned politician Raj Babbar joining the judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani as a special guest.

Raj Babbar gives a precious gift to Ananya Pal

The promo from the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14 has been uploaded by the official Instagram handle of SonyTV. It begins with a picture of Raj Babbar with his late wife and actress Smita Patil being displayed on the screen and popular poem lines, ‘Abke hum bichhde toh shayad kahin khwabon mein milein. Jaise sukhe huye phool kitabon mein milein’ being recited in the background.

The host then welcomes Raj Babbar on the stage and audiences get a glimpse of Ananya Pal’s performance on the iconic song Janam Janam Ka Saath originally featured on Raj and Smita in the 1982 film Bheegi Palkein. The actor gets highly impressed with Ananya’s singing. He gets emotional remembering Smita Patil and goes on to win hearts with his sweet gesture for the contestant. He states, “Mere paas waqt hai jo maine uske saath guzara hai aur mein woh waqt ki suiyyan tumhe de raha hun (I only have time which I spend with her and today, I am giving those hands of time to you)” and gifts his watch to Ananya Pal.

Take a look at the latest promo of Indian Idol 14:

About Indian Idol 14

Indian Idol is a popular singing reality show which aired for the first time in 2005. The show has given the nation some celebrated singers like Abhijeet Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Bhoomi Trivedi, among others.



The 14th chapter of the show premiered on October 7, 2023. It is hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala and has a judging panel that includes Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. Indian Idol 14 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The last season of the show was won by Rishi Singh. He took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

