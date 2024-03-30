The reality show Superstar Singer 3 is winning over everyone with the melodious voices of young and talented performers. This Saturday, the show will be extra magical as it will have its grand premiere, Janmautsav: Janam Sitaro Kaa. The show is set to shine the spotlight on the top 15 young talents from across the nation.

Besides this, another special reason to watch the show tonight is Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's debut duet performance on the platform.

The evening will take an exhilarating turn with an outstanding performance by wildcard contestant Arjun Singh from Chandigarh. Following the electrifying performance, Judge Neha Kakkar will make a heartfelt revelation that the song Tere Bin Nahi Jeena Mar Jaana holds a special place in the heart of her better half, Rohanpreet.

Seizing the moment, she requests the show's host and her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, to grace the stage with his rendition of Tere Bin Nahi Jeena Mar Jaana.

Checkout glimpses of tonight's episode here:

Graciously accepting Neha's request, Rohanpreet delivers a soul-stirring performance that leaves the audience spellbound. His musical prowess and heartfelt rendition bring a radiant smile to Super Judge Neha Kakkar's face, creating an awe-inspiring moment for all present.

Reflecting on this magical duet, Sayli Kamble shares her admiration, stating, "Nehu ma'am and Rohan bhaiya, as a duo, you both are exceptional. Rohan Bhaiya's performance was truly remarkable."

Guided by the esteemed Super Judge Neha Kakkar and supported by captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayli Kamble, these budding stars will embark on a journey to nurture their musical prowess. Adding an extra layer of charm and entertainment to the grand premiere will be the talented singer Rohanpreet Singh, who, alongside the witty Haarsh Limbachiyaa, will captivate audiences with a delightful blend of singing and comedy as host of the show.

The grand premiere of Superstar Singer 3 will air this Saturday at 8 p.m. only on Sony Entertainment Television.

