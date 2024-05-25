The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its latest episode. After Ed Sheeran, Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor appeared as guests, infusing excitement among the viewers. On the show, they revealed some unheard stories and interesting anecdotes related to their career.

Meanwhile, host Kapil Sharma asked the duo a fun question, which left fans surprised. The comedian asked Anil and Farah about which Hollywood celebrity they would not mind having their dating rumors.

Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan share a close bond with each other. They reflect friendship goals and never leave an opportunity to pull each other's leg, whether on social media or at events.

Anil Kapoor wouldn't mind dating rumors with any Hollywood actress

Kapil Sharma asked Anil Kapoor, "Is there a Hollywood actress with whom you wouldn't mind rumors of an affair, rather be happy than devastated?" Before the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor could reply, Farah Khan commented, "Anyone."

To this, Anil stated that the filmmaker was absolutely right about the response. Pulling his leg, the Om Shanti Om director quipped that any actress from Bollywood would also work for him. However, this time, the Fighter star did not agree and remarked, "No, not from Bollywood."

Farah Khan desires to have dating rumors with Tom Cruise

Later, Kapil Sharma was about to ask Farah Khan the same question, but before he could finish his question, the filmmaker mentioned "Tom Cruise." She went on to add, " I even have my son's permission." To this, Archana Puran Singh said, "You should have your husband Shirish's permission." Landing a fun reply, Farah revealed that her husband has been telling her to go and do something.

Who will appear next on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The upcoming episode will be graced by the lead couple of the upcoming drama film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will engage in fun conversation and play games, amping up the entertainment quotient. The actor will share on the show that the Bollywood diva always keeps her Pilates equipment with her even when she travels.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

