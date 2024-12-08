Top TV news of the week: Prince Narula slams Yuvika Chaudhary, Rupali Ganguly moves to Bombay High Court in connection to Esha Verma case and more

This week (December 2 to December 8), the television industry witnessed numerous headline-making moments. From Prince Narula taking a dig at his wife Yuvika Chaudhary for sharing her delivery day's vlog to Rupali Ganguly taking a big step after filing a defamation case against Esha Verma, a lot happened that grabbed netizens' eyeballs. Let us look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Munawar Faruqui recalls his son was diagnosed with rare disease Kawasaki

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira on her podcast, Munawar Faruqui opened up about how his son suffered from Kawasaki when he was only one-and-a-half years old. The Bigg Boss 17 winner recalled the hardships and disclosed that such a condition is accompanied by swelling of nerves near the heart.

Further, Munawar reflected on how the doctor told him that each injection would cost Rs 25,000 but that he had Rs 700 to 800 in his pocket.

2. Rupali Ganguly moves to Bombay High Court

After filing the defamation case against her stepdaughter Esha Verma, Rupali Ganguly took a big step by deciding to move to the Bombay High Court. According to ETimes, Rupali's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, said they registered the case in the Bombay High Court to protect the actress' reputation.

3. Sunil Pal gets kidnapped and goes missing

Popular Indian comedian Sunil Pal hit the headlines after he went missing, and his wife registered a missing complaint at the Santacruz police station. However, soon, he returned home and later revealed that a few abductors kidnapped him and demanded ransom money of Rs 20 lakhs. As of now, Sunil claimed that he paid around Rs 8 lakh to the goons, after which he was released.

4. Shraddha Arya announces the birth of twins

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Kundali Bhagya actress shared a heartwarming video of her hospital room that was decorated beautifully with pink and blue balloons. The pink ones announced the arrival of a baby girl while the blue balloons read, 'It's a boy.'

Shraddha expressed her happiness in the caption that read, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!

5. Prince Narula hits back at Yuvika Chaudhary

Reality TV star Prince Narula's social media note went viral after netizens speculated it to be a dig at his wife Yuvika Chaudhary. On December 1, the latter released a vlog and mentioned talking to Prince and his family about the delivery date.

Hitting back at the same, Narula wrote, “Kuch log vlogs main jhoot bol ke sache ban jate hain. Or kuch log chup reh kar galat sabit ho jate hain. Is zamane main rishte se zaida vlog imp hai. Sad.”

6. Shark Tank India Season 4 trailer releases

The new season begins streaming exclusively on Sony LIV on January 6, 2025, bringing innovative business ideas and captivating entrepreneurial stories to your screens.

