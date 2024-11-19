Mom-to-be Shraddha Arya QUITS Kundali Bhagya after seven and a half years, reminisces her journey in long goodbye note; WATCH

Mother-to-be Shraddha Arya is among the renowned and talented personalities of the industry, who rose to fame after playing the lead role of Preeta in Ekta Kapoor's produced show Kundali Bhagya. However, after being a part of this hit show for seven and a half years, Shraddha is set to bid adieu to the show. Announcing this news on social media, the actress shared a post reminiscing her beautiful journey on the show.

After dedicating seven years to Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya has indeed gathered a lot of memories on the sets. As she decided to take an exit from the show, the actress shared a video showing pictures taken with her co-stars like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and more.

In the caption of this video, Shraddha Arya expressed how she has evolved throughout her stint in the show. Shraddha even expressed gratitude for receiving this amazing opportunity that came with a lot of additional factors.

The Kundali Bhagya actress expressed, "You won’t believe that I wrote and deleted this caption at least 25 times ‘cuz.. nothing .. no words could truly describe what I carry in my heart at this moment.. the moment I bid adieu to my most successful, nurturing, gratifying, lasting & Loyal piece of work. #KundaliBhagya."

Revisiting her journey, the mom-to-be said, "This Show saw me Grow.. grow from a silly- goofy young girl to a married responsible (now) mother to be (who’s still quite silly & goofy but that’s besides the point). So you can imagine how close this journey has been to my heart."

Her caption further read, "7 AND A HALF YEARS of being PREETA were nothing short of a real-life fairy tale with Fancy Clothes, Fame, popularity, wonderful work team & co actors, travel, glamour, challenging scenes, Dance, Drama, and everything that an Artist’s Perfect life is build of."

Shraddha then thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity and all her co-stars and the team of the show. "KB you'll always be my baby!" she concluded.

While fans were heartbroken after learning this news, Shraddha's co-stars also expressed their sorrow seeing her exit the show. Paras Kalnawat, Supriya Shukla, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani and a few others dropped heartfelt comments on her post.

Take a look at their comments here-

Kundali Bhagya premiered on July 12, 2017, and has been entertaining the audience since then. Shraadha essayed the role of Preeta and starred opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar who played Karan. Shakti Arora replaced Dhoopar in 2023 and Shakti Anand replaced Arora in 2024. Currently, Paras Kalnawar, Adrija Roy and Baseer Ali are seen playing pivotal roles in Kundali Bhagya.

Speaking about Shraddha Arya's personal life, the actress is all set to welcome her first child with husband Rahul Nagal this year.

