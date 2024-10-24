Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul meets Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Rajiv Adatia at a friend’s engagement; A reunion we all wanted

Rajiv Adatia is a popular social media personality who is close to many actors in the television and Hindi film industry. Two of his closest friends are Sana Makbul and Munawar Faruqui. The trio recently reunited for one of their friend’s engagements. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer was also seen with them.

On October 24, Rajiv Adatia posted a series of pictures where he is seen on the sofa with Munawar Faruqui and Sana Makbul on either side. The next picture shows him posing with Shreyas Iyer. In one photo, Adatia is seen with Munawar and his wife Mehzabeen, Sana is also seen in the frame.

The other pictures show Bigg Boss 15 contestant with his friends. There’s a clip going viral on the internet that shows Faruqui vibing with Shreyas Iyer on the Qawwali night.

Check out Rajiv Adatia's post below:

For one event, Makbul chose an olive green simple suit while Faruqui wore a white shirt and pants. For the engagement night, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner wore a heavily embroidered beige sharara pant with a short top. She took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her look.

Adatia uploaded the pictures with the caption, “Celebrating @draashnakanchwala engagement so happy for you!” Fans of the trio were happy to see them reunite.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui is the winner of Bigg Boss 17, while Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3. Rajiv Adatia also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and gave a memorable stint. He got close to Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat.

Talking about their work front, Faruqui recently released his new single, Dark Circles. Apart from this, he is seen as a mentor alongside Elvish Yadav on Playground. The stand-up comedian will also be making his acting debut in First Copy.

On the other hand, Sana Makbul is also busy with back-to-back music videos. And Rajiv Adatia is busy with his podcast, which will launch soon.

