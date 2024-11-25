Prince Narula rushes to meet his newborn for '30 minutes' from MTV Roadies XX shoot on his birthday; reveals his daughter's name

On November 24, Prince Narula celebrated his 34th birthday. This birthday was extremely special to the reality show king as it was his first birthday with his newborn. Despite being busy with MTV Roadies XX shoot, Prince made sure to spend some quality time with his little one on his special day. In his birthday post, he revealed rushing back to his daughter to spend just 30 minutes after a long travel. Prince also disclosed the name of his princess.

Taking to his Instagram, Prince Narula dropped a heartwarming birthday post. He shared some heart-melting snaps with his little one, where he could be seen showering kisses on his princess. In the caption of this post, Prince expresses how precious his daughter is to him and also reveals her name. Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary's daughter's name is Ekleen. Yes, isn't this a beautiful name.

Prince Narula wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA Dil tu jaan tu jad tah mai jeena mere jeen di vaja tu happy birthday mera bachu papa apko 30 min milne k liye roadies chod k aye 14 hours ka road travel 3 hours ke flight sab bhul gya apko dakh kar papa ke jaan ho app betuuuuuu ekleen ko papa se zaida koi pyar nahe karta papa gona protect u always and Thanku mere life main ane k liye or mere zindigi main kushiya dene k liye #prileen."

Take a look at Prince Narula's PICS with his daughter here-

As soon as this post was shared, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section and showered their love on this father-daughter duo. Karan Kundrra, Rannvijay Singha, Bharti Singh, Rhea Chakraborty dropped heart emoticons on this post. Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar commented, "nazar na lagge," and Angad Bedi wrote, "Happy birthday waheguru sukh rakhe."

For the uninformed, Prince Narula is currently busy shooting MTV Roadies XX. The show has launched many talented youngsters over the years. It has helped aspiring Roadies gain fame and make a name for themselves. Currently, the auditions for this reality show are going on in full swing.

Apart from Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty are the other three gang leaders. Meanwhile, Ranvijay Singha returns as the host in MTV Roadies XX. The premiere date of the season is yet to be announced.

