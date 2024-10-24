Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Malkaani recalls close friend Nyrraa Banerji's last meeting with her father; reveals how she received news of her dad's demise

In the recent episode, contestant Alice Kaushik opened up about her deepest fear while speaking to Nyrraa Banerji. Now, Nyrraa's close friend, Nishant Malkaani, has also revealed that the former understands everyone and added that it is her great quality.

Nishant Malkaani shared a story on his Instagram handle where he praised Nyrraa Banerji and thanked her for being a great friend. Nishant then recalled the time when Nyrraa lost her father and exclusively shared, "Many years ago, while Nyrraa was shooting for a movie abroad, both she and her mother were travelling together. They received a call from home; her brother called to say that their father had suffered a heart attack and had been rushed to the hospital."

Nishant Malkaani further added, "Later, her brother informed them that their father had passed away. The last memory Nyrraa had was of saying goodbye to her father before heading to the airport. When she returned, her father was already gone; she saw him only as a lifeless body, and they were preparing for his cremation. Nyrraa broke down, describing this as the biggest trauma of her life."

Further talking about Nyrraa's ability to connect with others, Nishant shared, "That’s why Nyrra and Alice have connected so deeply on this topic. It’s a pain that no one else in the world can truly understand, unless they’ve experienced it themselves. Losing a father is a unique heartbreak, and for a girl, it’s especially profound because fathers often play the role of protectors in their daughters’ lives."

Speaking about Nyrraa Banerji, the actress has been a part of several Television shows such as Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, Pishachini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more. Currently, she is seen in Bigg Boss Season 18.

So far, Hema Sharma has been the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Season 18. Another contestant, Gunratan Sadavarte, who was a contestant on the Salman Khan-led show, had to exit the Bigg Boss house due to work purposes.

This week, Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena and Nyrraa Banerji are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. In the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode, the journey of one of the contestants will come to an end in the controversial reality show.

