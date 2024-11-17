Top TV News of the Week: Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha’s reaction to defamation case to Alice Kaushik facing heat for sharing bed with Avinash Mishra and more

This week (November 11 to November 17), the television industry was abuzz with noteworthy developments. While Bigg Boss 18 instances have already flooded social media, several other stories also stood out and garnered significant attention. From Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma’s tussle to the electric mishap at Anupamaa sets; we have listed down the most talked-about incidents. Let's dive into the most significant TV news from this week.

1. Esha Verma reacts to Rupali Ganguly's defamation case

On her Instagram story, Esha Verma shared a video saying, "I’m just going to be private for a little bit just for my sake. And we’re just moving forward from here. And just to remind everybody, I’m in America so things are a little bit different here, and we’re more protected." The 26-year-old added that she might be limited with her responses.

2. Netizens slam Alice Kaushik for sharing bed with Avinash Mishra

A photo of Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra cuddling on a bed went viral across social media platforms, inviting netizens to react.

The snapshot was from the night feed and showed the Pandya Store actress resting her head on Mishra's arm, and they cuddled under the blanket. Since Alice is already in a relationship with Kanwar Dhillon, the backlash were more intense and serious.

3. Kushal Tandon falls prey to fraud

Taking to her Instagram, Kushal Tandon informed fans about encountering a fraud of almost Rs 1.50 crore. Exposing the energy drink brand and lashing out at its manager, the actor shared that his Rs 10 lakhs for a reel was due. Expressing the frustration, Kushal warned the artists and other influencers from collaborating with the brand.

The former Bigg Boss contestant explained that he had to chase the brand for his payment and also discussed 'bounce cheques' and 'broken promises'.

4. Digvijay Rathee's girlfriend Unnati Tomar announces breakup

Speaking to Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Unnati said, "His PR team is completely ignoring me. We are both single and I want to clear that out. I don't want our fans to ship us together. We have all moved on."

Prior to this, Unnati confirmed her break up with Digvijay Rathee. Discussing how the breakup affected her, she shared that she couldn't get out of bed for 20 days.

5. One of Anupamaa's crew members dies on set

As per the media reports, a mishap took place on Anupamaa sets that led to the death of a crew member. Talking about the details, a camera assistant lost his life due to a tragic accident after he reportedly came into contact with a live wire, leading to a fatal short circuit.

Additionally, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious note of the incident and has already started the inquiry.

6. Sreejita De re-marries husband Michael Blohm-Pape following traditional Bengali rituals

Sreejita De and her husband, Michael Blohm-Pape, got married again, and this time, the couple turned into a Bengali bride and groom. The intimate ceremony took place in Goa on November 10, surrounded by close family and friends. Dropping the photos from their marriage ceremony, the Bigg Boss 16 fame wrote, "Cherished for life, taken forever…”

7. Rubina Dilaik's daughters turn one

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were blessed with twins on November 27, 2024. However, the duo celebrated the first birthday of their twin daughters on November 15, 2024. This early celebration seemed unusual, but Rubina explained that according to Hindu Shastra, Edhaa, and Jeeva have already turned one as they were born on Gurupurab/Dev Diwali.

