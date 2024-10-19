When Shivangi Joshi cutely urged Kushal Tandon to lose and let her win a game: 'Aap please haar jao'; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

In a recent interview, Kushal Tandon confirmed being in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi. Such a confession has left their fans elated, and the actors are trending on social media. Let us take you down memory lane when Shivangi and Kushal appeared for a fun segment at Pinkvilla for a Christmas special episode. The Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka actors shared their fond memories of the festival and played a variety of lighthearted games, showcasing their playful chemistry and infectious laughter.

In the first game, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi were asked to untangle a string of fairy lights. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress told the former, "Aap please haar jao. Please, please haar jao" (please don't win). Responding to the same, Kushal asked, "Kyun haar jau" (Why should I lose the game)? Eventually, Joshi won the game.

In the second game, the duo was instructed to guess the food items by touching them and with their blindfolds on. Interestingly, Shivangi won the second round as well. Sharing their sweet memories about Christmas, Kushal said, "When I was a kid, my sister used to keep some chocolates and gifts in a shock and place them under my pillow."

He added, "One day, she forgot to keep the gifts. The next day, I told her that Santa had not come. Although I knew that it was my sister who kept gifts for me, I didn't mention anything as I did not intend to ruin the surprise. So, she kept the presents under my pillow the next day."

Advertisement

Watch the full video here:

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked together in the romantic drama serial Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka. The former played the role of Aradhana, while the latter played the male lead named Reyansh. It was for a long time that their dating rumors surfaced on the internet, but both remained tight-lipped.

Talking about his relationship with the actress, Kushal stated, "I am not getting married right now, but I am definitely in love. We are taking it very slow."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka fame Kushal Tandon purchases plot in Alibaug; to build new house beside Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon