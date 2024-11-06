Abhinav Shukla's late Diwali post with his 'three Luxmis' ft Rubina Dilaik, daughters Edhaa and Jeeva is all about family warmth and love

Although Diwali is over, people are still obsessed with the festivities and the related memories. Abhinav Shukla is one among them. The actor shared a late Diwali post on his social media feed, which is truly worthwhile. This year's Diwali held special significance for Abhinav and his wife, Rubina Dilaik, as it marked their first celebration of the festival with their twin daughters.

The couple embraced the occasion wholeheartedly, creating an atmosphere filled with love, laughter, and family warmth.

Surrounded by the radiant glow of diyas and the cheerful presence of his children, the photos convey a sense of joy and fulfillment that comes with such moments. Rubina Dilaik is holding the little munchkin in her lap while Abhinav is lighting up the surroundings by giving candles to place in the room.

The other snapshots have Edhaa and Jeeva's feet immersed in red dye, signifying the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi in their house. In the caption, Abhinav wrote, "My three Luxmis. Sorry for the delay i am always late because i believe in good edit HAPPY DIWALI DOSTO."

Reacting to the heartfelt post, Aditi Sharma wrote, "happy diwali beautiful shot." In addition to her, Rajiv Adatia, Kishwer Merchant, and Sahrdul Pandit also commented on the post, showering love.

Furthermore, a fan expressed, "I admire the way you write captions." Another comment read, "Nazar na Lage."

On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik recently had the best time of her life celebrating Diwali in her ancestral village in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

For those who live under the rock, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. The duo became parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa, last November, and since then, Rubina has often shared glimpses of her life as a new mother.

The couple joyously kicked off the Navratri festivities by introducing their twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva, to the world. They took to Instagram to reveal the faces of their little ones.

