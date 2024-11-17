WATCH: Hania Aamir recreates Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi's iconic dialogues; Gets a reaction from her

Shalini Passi has become a new sensation across social media and OTT with her show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She doesn't let anything kill her vibe and pursues a huge interest in paintings and antiques. Apart from her gorgeous looks, Shalini is all over the internet owing to her iconic and sassy dialogues about self-love. Now, Hania Aamir has also posted a video using viral audio that is all about Passi's quotes.

In the video, the Pakistani actress is seen doing makeup and lip-syncing on Shalini's famous dialogues from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Hania says, "I like things more than people because they don't talk back. God has given me good genes. The only reason I don't hold grudges against other people is because it affects my skin. I'll rather jump into a deep ocean than be with you. All of you".

In the caption, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress writes, "nobody more iconic than shalini passi period."

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the fun clip, Shalini Passi expresses, "Love you princess." Further, a fan comments, "Hania kitni pyari hai ap Masha Allah." In the comment section, fans also inquire about her debuting in the Indian film industry.

For the unversed, Hania Aamir was one of the trending names across the internet owing to her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. The show received immense love not only in Pakistan, but Indians were obsessed, too. The hype was such that people's anticipation knew no bounds.

Her chemistry with Fahad Mustafa as Sharjeena is being missed by the ardent viewers of the show. Hania's onscreen chemistry with him was no less than a magic.

Talking about Hania's other works, the Pakistani actress has delivered strong performances in several dramas. The way she plays romantic leads in shows has a cult fanbase. Some of her well-known dramas are Mere Hum Safar, Sang-e-Mah, Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, and many others.

