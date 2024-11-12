EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kanwar Dhillon reveals why he didn’t plan to join Bigg Boss with Alice Kaushik, says, ‘No amount of money...’

"I have been a huge fan of Bigg Boss since the first season," said Kanwar Dhillon in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. The actor, who hit the headlines after his marriage statement with Alice Kaushik was misconstrued, sat down for a candid chat with us and discussed receiving offers from the Bigg Boss' makers. He also shared his clear intentions about why he never wanted to participate in the show with Alice.

When asked about whether he has been watching Bigg Boss, the Udne Ki Asha actor said, "Yeah. I am an avid watcher of Bigg Boss, not just because of Alice. Mai pehle season se bahut bada fan hun Bigg Boss ka. Maine har season dekha hai (It is since the first season that I have been a huge fan of Bigg Boss. I have watched every season)."

Further, we inquired with Kanwar about whether he had ever been approached for the show. The Pandya Store fame nodded and revealed that he was in talks with the makers last year, but things did not fall into place. He also mentioned receiving the offer this year. "There were talks about Alice and me doing it together, but I was pretty clear that we won't be doing it together. No amount of money can make me say yes," added Dhillon.

Explaining why he had no intentions of participating in Bigg Boss with Alice Kaushik, Kanwar stated that he believes the equation between a couple changes on the show, and the bond starts deteriorating. He also feels that with a partner, one lags behind in playing the game the way one should have played because the strategy then involves two people.

Watch the full interview here:

Further, talking about Alice's game, Kanwar Dhillon said that she takes decisions by heart. He admitted to her being quiet in the game for a few days but accepted that the actress is active now. The Do Dil Ek Jaan called her friendship with Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra 'geunine.'

For the unversed, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon started dating after meeting on the sets of Pandya Store. They are open about their relationship and often treat fans to candid moments of themselves on social media.

