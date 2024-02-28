WATCH: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly channels inner 70s heroine; no one can beat her expressions game

Rupali Ganguly is one of the actresses who makes sure that her fans are entertained not just by her show Anupamaa but also by her social media posts. She recently shared a video where she channels her inner 70s heroine. She won the hearts of her fans with her solid expressions as she lipsyncs to the hit Kishor Kumar song Keh Doon Tumhe.

Rupali Ganguly gives off 70’s vibes in recent post

Rupali Ganguly, always active on social media, shares her entertaining videos frequently. Recently, she flawlessly played with her expressions to the song ‘Keh doon tumhe ya chup rahu.’ Along with her video, the Anupamaa actress penned the caption, “Ishaaron ki baatein toh samajh jaati hu, par lafzon se bayan hui baaton ka maza kuch aur hi hota hai, toh ab keh hi do na… (I understand the language of gestures, but the pleasure of words expressed verbally is something else. So, go ahead and say it now…).” Her intense caption perfectly complements the video she shared.

Rupali Ganguly’s expressions

Known as the queen of expressions, Rupali Ganguly has won hearts with her recent video, where she perfectly synchronizes her facial expressions with the lyrics of an old Bollywood song. The 46-year-old actress gave off retro vibes while setting the expression game bar high. Her expressions were very close to veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s original performance in the song. Who wouldn’t appreciate such refreshing morning wishes from their favorite star? The attire she chose for recording this reel added an extra layer of freshness to the video.

After posting her video on Instagram, her comment section overflowed with fans praising her performance.

Rupali Ganguly’s previous posts

Ganguly’s frequent updates on social media provide her fans with a glimpse into her daily life. She's not just a television star but has also become a social media sensation.

Previously, Rupali has shared numerous Instagram reels, dancing her heart out on the set of Anupamaa, sometimes solo and sometimes with her co-stars. In one video, she was seen vibing to a trend with her girl gang from the sets of her show. She consistently keeps her fans in the loop about happenings on the sets of Anupamaa as well.

Besides Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Rupali has featured in a wide array of other TV shows, including Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, CID: Special Bureau, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

