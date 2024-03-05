They say friendships made on a TV set don't last. The cast of Ishqbaaaz proved the same wrong by sticking with each other for years. The ladies' gang of the show is still going quite strong while the male leads often try to be a part of get-togethers. Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh try to be present on their friends' big day.

The ensemble cast of Ishqbaaaz was much loved by viewers, and fans enjoy seeing them reunite. However, we noticed that Leenesh Mattoo, who played the character of Rudra in Ishqbaaaz, has been absent from almost all the weddings and get-togethers. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the reason behind his absence.

Leenesh Mattoo on missing out on co-actors' wedding

Ishqbaaaz actors Shrenu Parikh, Neha Laxmi Iyer, and Surbhi Chandna recently got married. While many cast members of the show made it to at least one function, Leenesh Mattoo wasn't seen in any. The Brahmrakshas actor revealed the reason behind the same and said, "There is no particular reason behind the same. Something or the other comes up on these dates. Right now, I am with my parents, that's why couldn't attend Surbhi's wedding."

He added, "During Shrenu's wedding, I was shooting in Kashmir for Pashmeena. It all started with me skipping Kunal's wedding. I don't know, I have work around those days and that's why had to skip. Having said that, my good wishes are always with them."

Leenesh Mattoo's wish for Surbhi Chandna

Sharing his thoughts on Surbhi Chandna's wedding, he said, "I saw the pictures and videos. They look so perfect. Everything looked grand and beautiful. I have known Surbhi's association with Karan from before. He is a very nice guy and I always knew that they'd end up together. I just want to give them a lot of love and wish that they stay happy always."

Leenesh Mattoo on his marriage plans

Leenesh Mattoo has been dating his Brahmarakshas co-actor Shivani Jha for a few years. Since he is the only one left from the primary cast of Ishqbaaaz to get married, we asked him about his marriage plans and he said, "Well, most probably next year. Maybe in the middle of 2025. Dates and all are not decided yet but it may happen the next year."



