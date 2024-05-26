Kapil Sharma needs no introduction. After wooing the television medium and performing brilliantly on big screens, the comedian-actor entered the OTT space with his show The Great Indian Kapil Show and is now entertaining the masses with it. Only recently, Sharma left the country for a vacation with his family and he has now shared a video from his trip. While he looks dapper in the video, his family is not seen with him.

Kapil Sharma enjoys 'Me time' during a family trip

Kapil Sharma took to social media to share his video wherein he can be seen riding a bicycle on the streets of a different country. Wearing an orange hoodie, Sharma looked carefree as he stepped out to enjoy some breeze, riding his bicycle. He also waved to a fan who recorded the video. Unbothered by the fear of being mobbed, Sharma enjoyed his alone time.

The comedian posted the video and added Kishore Kumar's song Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana in the background. He wrote, "Someone gifted me this video thank you."

Take a look at the video shared by Kapil Sharma here:

Kapil Sharma and family interacted with paps at the airport

As Kapil Sharma, along with his wife Ginni Chatrath and their two kids, Anayra and Trishaan headed for a vacation, they were paped at the airport. The family obliged the photographers with the pictures.

However, Kapil-Ginni's daughter Anayra wasn't keen on getting clicked. She said, "Papa aapne bola tha photos nai khichayege. (Dad, you had said we won't get clicked)."

Meanwhile, work-wise, Kapil Sharma has recently wrapped up the shoot of the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. While the shoot of the first season has ended, the show continues to stream on Netflix. The recent episode of the show had popular Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan as guests.

