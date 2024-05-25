The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Bollywood personalities Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan as the guests. They define friendship goals and spilled intriguing secrets of the film industry. The duo was also seen pulling each other's legs and even revealed that they have a 15-minute b*tch fest in the morning. After Anil Kapoor mentioned that he and Farah talk about kids, the filmmaker revealed the b*itching session thing.

Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor have been close friends with each other for years. They have worked together on a couple of films. Their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show added fun and entertainment.

What do Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor talk about in their b*itching session?

While discussing other aspects of their friendship and dynamics, Farah Khan said, "Every day early in the morning, we have a fifteen-minute b*tch fest." Meanwhile, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor quipped, "That means we praise everyone."

The Om Shanti Om director added, "After those 15 minutes, Papaji (Anil Kapoor) turns into a saint. And then he starts praising everyone. That makes me feel like I'm the bad one who keeps b*itching about everyone while he is always praising them."

Further, Anil Kapoor expressed, "Sometimes we don't mean anything bad against anybody. But in an attempt to be humorous, the press perceives it differently, so things become bitter. It makes relationships and friendships sour."

While the actor was saying these lines, Farah Khan and Kapil Sharma folded their hands and stood beside him as if they were seeking blessings from Anil.

Have a look at the promo here:

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao to appear in upcoming episode

The forthcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be graced by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The two marked their presence to promote their upcoming drama film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. They will be seen playing fun games and revealing each other's interesting secrets.

The Great Indian Kapil Show streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM!

