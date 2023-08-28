Which is world's longest-running Indian TV show? Hint: It is not Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or Bigg Boss

Indian TV shows hold a significant place as a prime source of entertainment in the country. Spanning diverse genres from drama and comedy to reality and mythology, they captivate a wide audience. These shows provide a blend of relatable stories, cultural insights, and emotional connections that resonate with viewers across generations. Indian TV shows not only entertain but also educate and raise awareness on various issues. Through compelling narratives, talented actors, and creative storytelling, they continue to be an integral part of India's entertainment landscape.

As we speak about Indian TV shows there have been several popular fictional and non-fictional shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bigg Boss Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kumkum Bhagya and many others which have hooked the attention of the audience since years. But do you know there is one Indian TV show that started in 1967 and has been entertaining since then? Yes, Read on to know more about it.

Longest-running Indian TV show:

The longest-running Indian TV show is none other than Krishi Darshan. Krishi Darshan first premiered on January 26, 1967, as a government-led effort to broadcast programs to a wide audience. Starting from 80 villages near Delhi, its popularity soon led to a nationwide expansion. Originally, it was available only in those 80 villages around Delhi. In 2015, the show transitioned from airing on DD National to DD Kisan, but it continues to be broadcast on both channels. Over its impressive 56-year journey, this non-fiction show has aired more than 16,700 episodes. Thus, Krishi Darshan is the world's longest-running live-action TV show.

If we go by episode count then the German animated series called Sandmännchen is the longest-running with a whopping 22000 episodes to its credit. However, Krishi Darshan is the only Indian live-action show that completed more than 16000 episodes.

Following Krishi Darshan, Chitrahaar holds the record for the second-longest Indian show, boasting 12,000 episodes, while Rangoli comes next with 11,000 episodes. Speaking of soap operas, the longest-running list includes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has aired more than 4,000 episodes, followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with more than 3,500 episodes, and Kumkum Bhagya with more than 2,500 episodes.

