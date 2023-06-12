Anupamaa to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Get ready for rollercoaster rides as unpredictable twists unfold

Indian television shows have captured the hearts of millions with their diverse genres and compelling storylines and there are no second thoughts about it! With their ability to evoke emotions, entertain, and reflect on societal issues, Indian television shows continue to be a significant source of entertainment and cultural influence in the country. From family dramas to gripping crime thrillers, these shows have become an integral part of daily life for many viewers.

Check out the upcoming twist in Anupamaa:

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been ruling our hearts from the time it started. From dreaming to fulfilling her family's wishes to facing all the challenges and fulfilling her own dream, the journey of Rupali as Anupamaa has truly inspired many and connected the right chord with the audience. Speaking about the current plot, Samar and Dimpy are married and Dimpy has stepped into Shah's house as Samar's wife. It was also seen that Vanraj informs the Shah family about Kavya's pregnancy and all are happy to hear the good news.

As per the upcoming twist in Anupamaa, it will be seen that Samar and Dimpy are unable to bear Kavya's pregnancy news and will be embarrassed. It will be seen that Dimpy unveils her sinister plans to disrupt the tranquillity of the Shah parivaar with her malicious tactics. Starting with insulting Kinjal, she proceeds to target Baa and other family members, causing chaos in their lives.

Meanwhile, a critical moment arises when Malti Devi, Anuj, and Baa request Anupamaa's presence simultaneously. However, Anupamaa declines Anuj's meeting and denies going to the Shah House for the puja. Instead, Anupamaa chooses Malti Devi and goes to the press conference with her guru maa. She prioritises her career over Anuj and Baa. While Anuj understands her, Baa gets very upset with Anupama. However, Anupama asks Baa what will she do after she goes to America.

Later Anuj says goodbye to Anupama finally as she jets off to America with Malti Devi, Nakul, and Bhairavi. However, the last goodbye will be a heart-wrenching one for Anuj and Anupama. As Anupama is set to fly to America forever, Choti Anu runs away from the Kapadia House to meet her mother Anupama. The mother-daughter duo have a heartfelt reunion.

Check out the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to impress the audience with its storyline. From showcasing larger-than-life weddings to demonstrating the importance of family relationships, the show has managed to hook the audience for more than a decade now and continues to do so. Speaking about the ongoing plot, it is seen that the Goenka family are preparing for another wedding in their family and that is Kairav and Muskan's wedding.

As per the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it will be seen that all the neighbours come to attend Kairav's and Muskan's engagements, and they continue to admire Abhir by calling him Sharma Ji Ka Beta, but Manjari gets angry and tries to speak out the truth in front of everybody. But just in time she hides her emotions and controls them.

Amidst Kairav and Muskan's wedding, Akshara and Abhimanyu find themselves spending more time together. Observing their bond, Manjari expressed that Akshara and Abhimanyu were made for each other, and it will be seen that Abhinav listens to this and leaves from there. According to a Bollywood Life report, it will be seen that an unfortunate incident occurs during their wedding preparations as Abhinav and Abhimanyu encounter a devastating landslide accident. Reports suggest that Abhinav sacrifices his life to save Abhimanyu, adding a heartbreaking twist to the story.

Check out the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's show has been in the headlines for a few days owing to its upcoming generation leap. The love triangle plot in the show instantly piqued the interest of the viewers. Speaking about the current storyline, it is seen that Satya suddenly gets a paralysis attack and is unable to walk. It is seen that Sai is taking care of Satya and is motivating him to walk again. Amidst this, Sai and Virat's closeness leaves Satya stressed.

As per the upcoming twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it will be seen that an unexpected phone call between Satya and Virat changes the dynamics. Satya admits that Sai and Virat are meant to be together, but Virat believes Sai won't reciprocate his feelings. However, the story takes a turn when Sai expresses her love for Virat while taking care of Satya. Witnessing Sai's care, Satya realizes that Sai deserves happiness and decides to set her free. As Sai and Virat confess their love, they make a fresh start, only to face an unexpected twist of fate.

Reportedly, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set to take a 20-year generation leap. After a generation leap, the show will likely revolve around Vinayak and Savi's life.

Check out the upcoming twist in Imlie:

Imlie is one of the most popular shows airing on Television screens presently and has a huge number of viewers. The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in lead roles, and the audience loves their acting mettle. The makers of the show have kept the viewers hooked to the show owing to its engaging storyline. Speaking about the ongoing plot, it is seen that Atharva, Cheeni and Kairi are living in Rana's house and spending time with the family.

As per the upcoming twist in Imlie, it will be seen that suspicious of Cheeni being Kari's mother and thus decides to dig deep into her this doubt. Imlie decides to confront Atharva about a certain matter and observe his reaction. She suggests that Atharva should marry Cheeni to demonstrate that he has moved on in life. Additionally, Imlie warns him to disclose the truth about Kairi's mother. Doubting that Atharva is hiding something, Imlie expresses her suspicion that Cheeni cannot be Kairi's daughter. This revelation leaves Atharva in a state of panic, as he knows that Imlie is determined to uncover the truth at any cost.

