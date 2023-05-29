Will Rannvijay Singha ever return to Roadies or Splitsvilla as a host? Actor spills beans

Popular actor Rannvijay Singha rose to stardom after he won MTV Roadies season 1. After his win, Rannvijay aspired to try his luck in the entertainment industry, and due to his hard work and dedication, he rose to fame and became a popular VJ and host. Rannvijay hosted numerous seasons of Roadies from 2004 to 2021. Later, he appeared as a gang leader in a few of Roadies seasons. However, after his long association with the show and channel, he decided to step back from Roadies and his other show Splitsvilla.

Rannvijay Singha reveals why he quit Roadies or Splitsvilla

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, when Rannvijay Singha was asked why he ended his association with MTV after almost 19 years. Replying to this, the actor mentioned that people haven't consumed him as a character but people have loved him for the person he is. The Roadies fame opened up on how the demand for content has shifted from channels to OTT and revealed that he wanted to be available for the youth on the OTT platforms. Rannvijay said, "I was associated with MTV for quite a long time. Now, it's time for a change."

Rannvijay reveals if he'll return with Roadies or Splitsvilla or not:

The Splitsvilla fame shared, "Why not, there are no bridges burnt. But, as I am a person who has two kids and so many followers, I want to do something different. It’s like if someone would come and tell you that Rannvijay is hosting Roadies or Splitsvilla, that would not be an extraordinary news. The reply would be “What’s new in that”, which somewhere doesn’t reflect right on my career and will not be a feather in my hat."

Rannviyay expressed his desire to feel unstoppable and have self-confidence in pursuing various endeavors. He also considers himself blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to explore something different. Although it involves some risk, he had a strong belief that it would ultimately succeed.

On the professional front, Rannvijay has been a part of several shows such as In Real Love, Mismatched, City of Dream Season 2, Shark Tank India among others.

