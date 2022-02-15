EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia won’t be a part of Roadies’ next season: ‘Reasons best known to me and the network’

Recently Rannvijay Singha had reportedly revealed that he won’t be a part of the next season of Roadies. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha Dhupia informs that she too won’t be a part of the reality show’s next season. “This year I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obviously reasons are best known to him and to the network,” says Neha.

She further adds, “I love the show, I have always loved the show, and a large part of loving the show is Rann. He has always been a very dear friend of mine, he will continue to be. I have another dear friend of mine who has stepped into his shoes, and I wish him all the best. Sonu (Sood) has, and he is also a very dear friend.”

When asked why she is not doing the show, here’s what Neha had to say. “Reasons best known to me and the network,” the actress laughs, though she is quick to add, “Never say never.”

Roadies had first aired in 2003, with Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman headlining the show for many years. Rannvijay Singha had won the first season of the show, and since then he has been a part of all it’s subsequent seasons. Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia will next be seen in Behzad Khambata’s Ronnie Screwvala backed thriller, A Thursday, alongside Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia and Atul Kulkarni.

