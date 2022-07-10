Roadies 18 Winner Nandini: I'm comfortable and confident enough to do more reality shows now; EXCLUSIVE

Roadies 18 has finally wrapped up this season with a bang. It was held in South Africa and led by actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood, who stepped in as the host for this season. Earlier, Roadies was hosted by Rannvijay Singha for almost a decade. The format of this season was different from the earlier ones. This season found its winner in the buddy pair- Nandini and Ashish Bhatia, who are extremely ecstatic about this win. After winning the show, Nandini spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla and shared her excitement with us. Read on:

For Nandini, winning Roadies had always been a dream, which turned into reality. Speaking about it, she shared, "It feels great to be a part of this journey. It was something that I had dreamt of and it was a dream come true moment for me. I love adventures and this season was something that I had to go for." Sharing further about Ashish, she said, "I and Ashish were strong buddy pairs."

"The competition was really close between me and Ashish, Jashwanth Bopanna (Nandini's boyfriend), and Kevin Almasifar. I was hoping that it would either be me or Jash and it was a win-win situation. Ashish was a performer from the beginning. He used to perform with Sakshi and as soon as we both became pairs, everyone started calling us a 'strong buddy pair.' It was amazing to work with him," said the 25-year-old.

For the unversed, Nandini is a sports and fitness enthusiast and is also a dancer. When asked if those skills helped her perform better during stunts, she agreed to it. "Yes, it's true, it did help me because being active every single day is very important. In the Roadies journey, you need exactly something like that because you have to be on your toes every single time. You should be up for everything because you are given a chance only once, so might as well do it."

Spilling beans about how she plans to celebrate her win, Nandini joyfully said, "I and Jash have invited our family and friends here. So, we are going to celebrate it together."

Nandini speaks about host Sonu Sood

Sonu sir is like a living legend. I am happy that I met him and saw him live, and saw his work which we used to listen from people like 'He's a good man, he works like this.' I was lucky to have gotten a chance to learn from him. He inspired us about how you can do something when you really want to do it.

About doing more reality shows

Yes, now I have done one show and know exactly how it works. So, one gets comfortable and confident to do more. You know your strengths and weaknesses and you can work on them.

Nandini concluded the interview by sharing about the bond she forged with co-contestant Yukti Arora. She said, "The bond that I have shared with Yukti is something that I will definitely carry for a lifetime. My toughest and happiest parts were with Yukti. Most of my journey was with her and the bond that we share is really nice."

Also Read: Roadies 18 Winner Ashish Bhatia: I lost Splitsvilla by 12 seconds but won this season by 12 minutes; EXCLUSIVE