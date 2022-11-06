Splitsvilla X4: List of 21 confirmed contestants who are ready to fight for love

Splitsvilla is back with its fourteenth season and there was an immense buzz about which all contestants are participating in this dating reality show. The show will see modern contestants reigniting the charm of old-school love where everyone's on a quest to find their soulmate. Splitsvilla X4 promises a roller-coaster ride with hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone. The dating series will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV India. Before the show's telecast, Pinkvilla has brought to you the confirmed list of 21 contestants that will be seen in Splitsvilla X4. Let's take a look at them and the qualities that they are looking for in their partner. List of Girls in Splitsvilla X4

Shrea Prasad, 22

Shrea is from the Fiji islands and has a calm personality but she comes with a warning that asks others to stay away from her man. The 22-year-old influencer, model, and beautician wants to find love in India. Ideal Partner: Indian men. Goofy, funny guy who can pamper her. Kashish Ratnani, 20

Kashish Ratnani is a fashion designer, who is looking forward to meeting the man of her dreams on this island. She has a pleasing and confident personality. Ideal partner: Good-looking with unique eye color, well-built and tall Sakshi Dwivedi, 20

Sakshi Dwivedi is a social media star and has a quirky personality. She loves to try new and unusual things and can easily make anyone fall in love with her. Ideal partner: A nice guy who respects her and can vibe with her. Saumya Bhandari, 24

Saumya Bhandari is an architect and model, who calls herself a 'serial dater.' She knows exactly how to impress a man and wouldn't mind if the guy came with the right bank balance. Ideal partner: Rich, good-looking guy who can take care of her. Akashlina Chandra, 22

Akashlina is a 22-year-old influencer and entrepreneur, who doesn't mince her words. She finds honesty and loyalty sexy in men. Ideal partner: Tall, good-looking, and a competitive guy. Pema Leilani, 22

Pema is a student and a content creator. Her cute and quirky personality gets all the more attention when her slight tomboy edge takes over. Ideal partner: Smooth talker, charming, passionate, groomed but with a strong personality. Aradhana Verma, 25

The actor, model, and fashion designer is high-maintenance, loves surprises, and hopes her man will sweep her off her feet. Ideal partner: She wants a picture-perfect partner - tall, muscular, and charming. Oviya Darnal, 19

Oviya knows the art of engaging everyone around with her charisma but is quite shy as a person At the same time, this social media influencer is quite shy as a person! Ideal partner: A hard-to-get shy guy with dimples Soundous Mourfakir, 27

The 27-year-old's stint on MTV Roadies made her popular. This Moroccan-French beauty is a possessive girlfriend and harbors ideas of cinematic, old-world romance. Ideal partner: Confident, outspoken, smart, and sensible Sakshi Shrivastava, 22

Sakshi is a bachata professional and is sure to enthrall her man with her hot moves. The 22-year-old prefers to be the dominating one in the relationship. Ideal partner: Prefers an intelligent guy with a strong personality Uorfi Javed, 25

Uorfi Javed, usually seen in bold outfits is also a part of this season. Ideal partner: Being a die-hard romantic, she wants someone to match her vibe List of Boys in Splitsvilla X4 Joshua Chhabra, 25

The 25-year-old claims himself to be a playboy who has always had girls drool over him. He is the dominating one and thinks he will be irresistible to the girls in the house. Ideal Partner: The sweet, hot girl Hamid Barkzi, 24

Known for his victory in MTV Roadies Season 18, Hamid is a handsome Delhi boy who’s known for his dialogue-baazi. He’ll win the room over with his wit and humor in no time and will claim every ounce of attention he can garner. Ideal Partner: A confident and competitive girl Rishabh Jaiswal, 22

This small-town boy from Varanasi is a model and content creator who moved to Mumbai to make his dreams come true. He surely knows how to use dimples to his advantage. Ideal Partner: A gorgeous girl with a strong personality Amir Hossein, 24

Amir Hossein is half-Irani, and half-Indian and manages his family’s Irani cafes in Mumbai. He’s quick with shayaris and one-liners yet he gets friend-zoned. Ideal Partner: A loyal partner who is cute, charming, and shares a strong connection with him Honey Kamboj, 25

Honey Kamboj is the quintessential desi munda who can charm anyone with little effort Ideal Partner: A sensible girl who will find a good connection with him and knows how to converse in Punjabi Justin D’Cruz, 22

This tattooed guy is a choreographer and he's also a part of the Hot Indians Dance Crew. Ideal Partner: Someone unpredictable, straightforward, and who can match his vibe Dhruvin Busa, 22

Dhruvin is a content creator and event manager who loves to beatbox. Ideal Partner: A cute girl with whom he can vibe Sohail Shaikh, 25

A social media sensation with a million followers, his story is quite the tale of a man going from rags to riches. Ideal Partner: A sweet and understanding companion Kashish Thakur, 26

Kashish won the MTV Roadies Xtreme season. His focus is set on his dreams and ambitions, and he knows how to get his way out. Ideal Partner: Somebody who can match his vibe, be understanding, and is high on energy Aagaz Akhtar, 25

Aagaz is generally calm but he can get aggressive if rubbed the wrong way. Ideal Partner: Someone who plays hard to get

