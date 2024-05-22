Sayli Salunkhe, who is extensively known for her stint in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where she portrayed the role of Vandana opposite Mohit Malik, has garnered much affection and appreciation from the audience.

After the wrap of the show, Sayli is still hitting the headlines for her upcoming project, Pukaar. Therefore, in the latest exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, the actress made a big revelation as she credited one of her shows for framing her carer and bringing fame to her.

Sayli Salunkhe is grateful to THIS show

In the interview with the aforementioned publication, Sayli Salunkhe claimed that her Hindi television debut show, Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, worked as a big game changer as it gave a flight to her acting career.

Syali recalled that she got the offer of the show during the pandemic along with a Marathi show, which created confusion for her about which one to go with. Earlier, she only used to do Marathi serials.

Expressing the same, she said, "One was my comfort zone - a Marathi regional show where I was familiar and comfortable - and the other was Hindi, which was a new challenge, but potentially a door-opener for me. So, yes, it was a tough decision, but maybe it was destined to be, and I chose Mehendi.''

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards the show, she highlighted that because of Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Sandip Sickand noticed him and offered the lead role in his next project, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, opposite Karan Veer Grover.

Further, she added, “So, you see, it was a crucial decision because if I hadn't worked with Sandeep sir on Mehendi, I might not have gotten the opportunity to do Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. Sandeep sir saw me, understood me, appreciated my performance, and trusted me enough to lead his next show.”

Last but not least, the Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress stated that Mehndi Hai Rachnewali played a significant role in her life because if she hadn’t chosen that show, she would not be standing where she is today. Signing off, she said, “So, yes, Mehendi is very dear to my heart.".

More about Sayli Salunkhe

Sayli Salunkhe recently wrapped up her show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, where she was seen opposite Mohit Malik, and together, the on-screen couple has garnered immense appreciation from their fans.

She also played a lead role in Bohot Pyaar Karte, where she made her debut from Mehendi Hai Rachnewali. She also appeared in Spy Bahu.

The actress will be next seen in Pukaar.

