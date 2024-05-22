Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death

Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about Abhishek Nigam, Anushka Merchande, and Sayli Salunkhe being roped in for a Sony TV show. Now, the show titled Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak is all set to hit the TV screens. The promos of the project are out, and it have left viewers intrigued about the story.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Abhishek Nigam and asked him about his character in the show, transformation post Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul, and more.

Abhishek Nigam on how the experience of Alibaba: Daastane-E- Kabul shaped him

After the major controversy following lead actress Tunisha Sharma's death, Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul was a sinking ship, and many thought the show would shut down. However, Abhishek Nigam agreed to replace Sheezan Khan in the show and revived the show.

When asked how that decision and experience transformed him as an actor and an individual, he said, "I always go with my heart. I don't believe in taking shortcuts or taking up easy things because I feel whatever comes easy doesn't really last for long, and thus, I always like to do challenging roles and take up parts that excite me."

He added, "I'm at a stage of my life wherein I'm learning a lot of things; I would want to explore multiple characters and roles to polish my craft. I am taking it all as a lesson and taking notes from past experiences and mistakes along with positive things that have happened so far."

Take a look at the promo of Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak:

Abhishek Nigam on working on a daily soap

After being a part of costume dramas like Hero: Gayab Mode On and Alibaba: Daastan-E-Kabul, Abhishek Nigam will be seen in a daily soap playing the character of Sagar Maheshwari. He revealed that he likes the perks of period drama but now wants to explore a daily soap.

He said, "I love doing action and stunts. It's a lot of fun doing a period drama, costume drama, or a superhero kind of show. However, I have experienced it already, and now I am all set to focus on doing a daily soap and learn the intricacies of filming one. I like the way this show is being shown. I am excited to watch it onscreen and for the viewer's reaction to it."

Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak is slated to go on air from May 27, 2024, every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.



