Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 19: Kaveri asks Ruhi-Arman to plan Madhav-Vidya’s anniversary

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1173: In today's episode, Kaveri catches Ruhi smiling. She asks her why she is in such a good mood and finds jam on the corner of her mouth. She informs Ruhi that Madhav and Vidya's anniversary is coming. Ruhi gets excited and asks what she has to do. Kaveri asks Ruhi to make the arrangements for Madhav and Vidya's anniversary. She asks her to plan the best party for Madhav and Vidya.

Ruhi says she is clueless about Madhav and Vidya's choices, so how will she decide the menu, theme, and everything? Kaveri says Ruhi can take someone's help from the house to make the arrangements. Ruhi decides to take Arman's help. Dadi accepts her request, and Arman walks in at that moment.

Arman decides to help Ruhi make the arrangements and gets emotional hugging Dadi. Kaveri says only he knows how much Madhav and Vidya need this special surprise. Arman promises to make the best arrangements. Ruhi and Arman get excited to plan Madhav and Vidya's anniversary. As Arman talks about how he wants to plan, Ruhi asks him to control his excitement. She says someone might overhear them, and they whisper. They also plan to keep the surprise to themselves only.

Abhira studies. She remembers Kaveri asking her to prepare breakfast and how the day unfolded for her. She focuses and ignores the plate of food next to her on her table. Arman asks her to eat and then study. He tries to talk with Abhira, but she ignores him. Arman asks her if something went wrong at home today and tricks Abhira into telling him what happened to her.

Abhira tells Arman about Kaveri's condition of making breakfast every morning. Arman says this is unfair, and he will talk to Vidya. Abhira asks him not to. She says that she used to handle a resort with her mom, so she can cook and multitask as well. Arman feeds food to Abhira as she continues telling him about her day.

Manish hopes that Abhir receives his call and keeps calling him. He gets emotional as Abhir picks up the call.

In the morning, Abhira and Arman get ready for work. They both disturb each other. She asks Arman what they like for breakfast, and she will prepare that. She notices Arman smiling at a text on his phone. She teases him that he was so busy a minute back, and suddenly, he has all the time in the world.

Abhira decides to prepare breakfast for the Poddars. She bumps into Madhav, who shares that his badge broke but that senior officers are visiting the station today. Abhira asks him to sing a song while she goes to fix the badge. Madhav compliments Abhira for having a quick fix for everything. They share a lighthearted moment, and Madhav asks if he can ask her a question.

Madhav asks Abhira to tell him what he should do on his anniversary. Abhira suggests that Madhav take Vidya on a date. Madhav asks her to suggest something else. She says they have forgotten to give time to each other amidst their busy schedule in the family and outside. So, they should take out time for each other and go on a date.

On the other hand, Ruhi and Arman plan the anniversary. They talk about the food menu and flower colors. Abhira gives Madhav a romantic date idea. Madhav likes the idea. Abhira asks Madhav to keep their plan a secret. They both leave.

Swarna and Surekha worry about Manish. Manish tells Swarna and Surekha that Abhir is returning home, so they should start preparations. Swarna and Surekha get shocked. Manish says that the children of the house were affected by the conflict between family members. He remembers the time when Akshara walked out with Abhir. He says Ruhi and Abhir were best friends, and she needs Abhir the most.

Arman shares with Ruhi that he is not feeling good about hiding the party secret from Abhira. Abhira spots Arman and Ruhi together. She questions Arman about what he was discussing with Ruhi. Ruhi says they were not talking about her. Abhira says they can gossip all they want about her, and she leaves.

Arman follows Abhira. He tries to explain to her, but Abhira refuses to listen. Abhira says he can complain about Abhira to his best friend, Ruhi. They share a special moment as Arman holds her and closes the zip of her bag. Abhira asks Arman if he has a connection with Ruhi apart from the resort and Rohhit. Arman gets shocked. As Abhira leaves, Arman says that Abhira will never understand.

Kaveri asks Abhira to do the pest control in the house. Abhira gets shocked. Ruhi gives Abhira her tiffin and says she will take care of it. Abhira thanks her and leaves.

At the office, Charu stands behind Abhira. The interns are asked to work on the assignment, and the best intern will be chosen to assist the sir on his case. Abhira finds a Poddar and Poddar Associates pen on the floor. At home, Ruhi asks the people from pest control to start their work and gets busy with Arman over call.

Abhira gets Ruhi candies, and they eat and enjoy. She thanks her for the day. At that time, Kaveri comes and scolds Abhira for being careless. Abhira stands stunned. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

