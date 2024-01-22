Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 21: Abhira finds out Arman told their secret to Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1175: In today’s episode, Kaveri, along with the Poddars, gets excited about Madhav and Vidya's surprise anniversary party. She says that she has told Vidya that they are attending a neighbor’s party. Vidya will come downstairs as soon as she is ready. She asks Ruhi to bring Madhav downstairs.

Vidya is shocked to see Madhav's uniform in the room. She wonders why Madhav has taken a leave as he has never taken an off from work on weekdays. Seeing Madhav, she bombards him with questions. Madhav gifts her a gajra of her favorite flowers and wishes her a happy anniversary. He says that he is sorry that he never remembered the day in the last few years and Vidya never said anything about that. Vidya also wishes him back. Both get emotional.

Manish feeds food to Abhir. Swarna asks Abhir if he remembers his first day at the house. Someone on call instructs Abhira to talk about the surgery and get the money. Abhir starts coughing and a bottle of pills falls from his pocket.

Swarna and Surekha help him. Manish asks him about the pills. Abhir talks about his surgery and adds he cannot get it done because of lack of money. Manish gives his credit card to him. Swarna asks him not to hesitate about money as they are there to help. The person on the call asks Abhir to come with the card soon. Abhir thanks Manish.

Abhira brings Madhav to the bike and gives him the basket she prepared for their picnic. Madhav says something is missing. Abhira gives glasses to Madhav. She praises Madhav. Ruhi sees Madhav with Abhira. Abhira decides to bring Vidya and goes inside.

Ruhi confronts Abhira about sending Madhav away. She discloses the surprise. Abnira says no one told her about the anniversary party. Ruhi says it was a surprise party. The two argue over their plans. Other members of the family and Vidya stand there stunned.

Abhira asks Ruhi why she didn't ask Madhav and Vidya what they wanted. Ruhi says happiness is about celebrating with family members. Abhira asks Vidya to go on a date with Madhav. Ruhi asks what should they tell the guests. Abhira says there’s no point celebrating the special day with a bunch of unknown people.

Abhira tries to convince Vidya to go on the date. She says it was Madhav’s idea and she just helped him to execute the plan. Ruhi tries to interrupt Abhira. Abhira screams at Ruhi. She further asks Vidya not to break Madhav's heart. Vidya looks at Madhav and he nods his head.

Abhira drags Vidya next to Madhav. Vidya says some relationships should not be celebrated because they are not real. Madhav stands stunned. Abhira tries to convince her, but she says you have to sacrifice happiness when you choose certain relationships. Abhira, Ruhi, Kaveri, and others stand perplexed.

Manish looks for Abhir and picks up his phone. He learns that Abhir is a doppelganger with evil intentions. He regrets trusting Abhir. Swarna and Surekha ask him to explain.

Ruhi yells at Abhira for ruining the plan. Abhira defends herself. Ruhi asks Abhira why she wants to mend the relationships in the family when she is only a guest and will leave after one year. Arman overhears this. Abhira is shocked to learn Arman has told their secret to Ruhi. She gets angry and leaves.

Arman tries to defend himself in front of Abhira. He says he was going through a lot after their wedding and told everything to Ruhi as other family members were not talking to him. Abhira asks him why he trusts Ruhi with everything. Arman tries to console Abhira. Abhira gets angry at Arman. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

